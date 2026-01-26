Tina Dabi Republic Day Viral Video: Tricolour Up, Eyes on Camera, Wrong Salute? Netizens Call Out The ‘Big Mistake’, Ask Who Was The IAS Officer Saluting

During the 77th Republic Day, on January 26, 2026, celebrations that were held in Barmer, Rajasthan went viral. A video of IAS officer Tina Dabi who is the District Magistrate of Barmer started doing the rounds on social media because it appeared that Tina Dabi isn’t facing the right direction for the salute.

In the video, after the flag-hoisting ceremony at the district collectorate, Tina Dabi appears to lose track of which direction to face for the salute. It looked like she was confused about where to place her attention, and for a moment she wasn’t facing the Indian flag correctly while giving the salute. According to some clips online, a security guard had to signal her which way to turn before she corrected herself.

Tina Dabi’s viral moment sparked wide reactions from social media

Many people on X began reacting strongly. Some users made fun of Tina Dabi in a mocking way. For example, one user wrote that Dabi, a UPSC topper, “forgot which direction to look after hoisting the flag. Maybe she’s too used to looking at the camera.” Others posted criticism suggesting that her administrative skills weren’t matching her reputation, and one comment even insulted her UPSC title and ability as an officer.

There were also reactions that were not just jokes but harsh or rude. One user account wrote in a very offensive way about her intelligence and qualifications comments like this were shared on social media with sarcasm and insults.

At the same time, some people defended Tina Dabi. Some people said that not everyone saw it as a big mistake, some said it was normal, or that she’s only human and small errors can happen.

This simple misstep at a public event turned into a social media debate about civility, expectations from senior officers, and how small things get blown up online.

Same kind of viral moments with public officials

There have been similar incidents before where public servants made news for viral clips

Earlier, a video showed Tina Dabi respectfully greeting a BJP leader very many times in a short clip, which also sparked debate on social media about how officers interact with politicians. People said some gestures were too much, while others defended her courteous behaviour.

In December 2025, another video went viral of students calling her a “reel star” during a protest about college fee hikes and that stirred a big online discussion about free speech and how authorities respond.

