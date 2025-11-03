Toxic Gas Leak in Gwalior: 4-Year-Old Dies, Family Members Critically Ill

A tragic incident in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district left a four-year-old boy dead and three other family members hospitalized, following a suspected toxic gas leak. Authorities stated that the incident took place on Sunday night near Pinto Park, within the Gola Ka Mandir police station area.

“A family of four, including a man identified as Satendra Sharma, his wife, son and daughter, lived on the ground floor of a building near Pinto Park. Their landlord informed the police that the family had stored some wheat along with pesticide tablets, which likely released the poisonous gas. The four-year-old son of the family died while other members were hospitalised,” City Superintendent of Police Robin Jain said.

Police Investigation Underway, Area Evacuated

After receiving information, police and a forensic team reached the spot and began an investigation.

“Further action will be taken based on the probe report,” Jain added.

The affected family members are undergoing treatment, and an expert team has been called in to neutralise the gas. Authorities have evacuated the surrounding area as a precaution, and legal action will follow after the investigation, police added.

