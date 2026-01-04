LIVE TV
Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi

A 50-year-old man, Parvinder Singh, died by suicide after jumping from Delhi’s Le Méridien hotel, with police investigating the circumstances and possible triggers. The incident has once again drawn attention to a series of recent suicide cases in Delhi-NCR and renewed concerns over mental health, stress, and the need for stronger outreach and prevention efforts.

A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from Le Méridien hotel. (Image: Representational photo)
A 50-year-old man committed suicide by jumping from Le Méridien hotel. (Image: Representational photo)

January 4, 2026 16:41:25 IST

Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi

A 50-year-old man died by suicide by jumping from the Le Méridien hotel building on Sunday afternoon, in Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Parvinder Singh and is reportedly a resident of Lajpat Nagar. According to reports, he had previously checked in the hotel during Christmas and then checked out later. Police officials said that “A man identified as Parvinder Singh (around 50) died by suicide after jumping from the 12th floor of the Le Méridien Hotel. Investigation is underway, more details are awaited.” 

Police were alerted about the incident in the afternoon and rushed to the scene, however Singh was declared dead on arrival. Authorities have started an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the fall and are examining if Singh left any suicide note or any other thing that could explain the situation. 

The details about the situation remained limited, however, the incident highlights a broader pattern of suicide in the Delhi-NCR. In February 2025, a 24-year-old man was found hanging in a hotel bathroom in West Delhi while his girlfriend slept nearby, it was reported that the couple had an argument the night before, which might have led to the suicide. 

Recent suicides in Delhi

Another case was reported in July 2025, where a 25-year-old chartered accountant in Delhi’s Bengali Market area took his own life by inhaling gas, police said, the man had left behind a note in which he expressed his feelings about his isolation after the death of his father and estrangement from family. 

Police in late 2025 reported a case where a 35-year-old man was found hanging in a park in Delhi’s Mangolpuri area. The man reportedly had a dispute over his wife’s relationship. Delhi witnessed a devastating case of suicide in 2018, in Burari, where 11 family members were found dead in an apparent mass suicide linked to shared psychosis, one of the most chilling episodes in Delhi’s history.

Experts have said that the rising stress, economic pressures, relationship struggles, and mental health challenges are common factors in such cases. In an effort to tackle this situation, institutions such as AIIMS have launched initiatives like the AI-based “Never Alone” app aimed at suicide prevention and mental well-being, particularly among youth. 

The Le Méridien incident adds to the list of suicides in and around Delhi, which has sparked debate about outreach programmes that destigmatise help-seeking behaviour.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 4:41 PM IST
Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi

Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi

Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi
Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi
Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi
Tragedy At Luxury Hotel: 50-Year-Old Man Man Commits Suicide By Jumping From The 12th Floor Of A Five-Star Property In Delhi

