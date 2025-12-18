Triple Murder In UP: Eyes Gouged Out, Bodies Buried, Husband Kills Wife And Two Daughters For Stepping Out With Burqa

A horrific case of murder has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a 33-year-old named Farooq killed his wife and their two minor daughters before burying them inside his house.

According to the police, Farooq confessed to chilling details about the crime after he was taken into custody. He imposed “strict purdah” on his wife ever since their marriage and would never allow her to leave the house without wearing a burqa. Tahira, 32, had gone to her parents’ home a month before he killed her. They had a dispute over Farooq not being able to provide enough money for the household expenses, following which she left home without wearing a burqa. This act enraged Farooq and made him feel that his “honour had been compromised”.

He brought his wife back home after a month and killed her along with their two daughters, Afreen, 6, and Sahreen, 14, on December 10. According to reports, he woke up his wife under the pretext of making tea and shot her dead. When the elder daughter tried to stop the father, he shot her dead, too, and strangled the younger daughter.

Police detail the crime scene

Police described the crime scene as horrific and said that one of the daughters had her eyes gouged out. They further revealed that there was a blood-stained wooden stick that suggested the killer used it to beat the children.

Police said that the crime appears to be premeditated, as Farooq had dug a deep pit, which he claimed was for a toilet or septic tank. He buried the three bodies in the same pit and later covered it with bricks.

The case came to light after Farooq’s father, who lives in the same village but in a separate house, along with the village head, went to the police after the children and wife had been missing for six days. Farooq had initially said that they were living in a separate rented house but, after being taken into custody, confessed about the crime to the police.

The police have recovered the weapon used in the crime, and legal proceedings are underway.

