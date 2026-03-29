UP Wedding Turns War Zone: Guests Fight Over Missing Chicken Leg Pieces in Biryani, Chairs Thrown, Tables Overturned in Amroha | Viral Video

A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha took a shocking turn when a dispute over food spiralled into a full-blown brawl, leaving the venue in complete chaos. What was meant to be a joyous occasion quickly turned into a “war zone” as guests clashed over chicken leg pieces in biryani, with visuals of the incident now going viral on social media.

What Really Happened at UP Wedding?



According to eyewitness accounts, the argument reportedly began during the serving of food, when some guests objected to the distribution of chicken pieces. Within moments, the disagreement escalated into physical scuffles, with people seen hurling chairs, overturning tables, and creating panic across the venue.







Several attendees were forced to step in to calm the situation, but the chaos had already unfolded.

Viral videos circulating online show scenes resembling a free-for-all, with guests pushing, shouting, and throwing objects as others tried to move away from the commotion. The incident has sparked widespread reactions online, with many users expressing disbelief over how a minor issue at a wedding feast could trigger such violence.

Social Media Reactions

One user wrote, “From shaadi vibes to WWE over biryani… only in India.”

Second user commented, “No civic sense, no moral education, coupled with radical mindset… Whom to blame?”

Third user said, “Imagine wasting your whole life savings just to invite this kind of people to your wedding.”

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