UP Farmer’s Wife Freezes at ATM After Seeing Rs 10 Crore in Personal Account, Her First Reaction Goes Viral as Bank Calls It ‘Technical Error’ | Viral Video

A routine ATM visit turned into an unbelievable moment for a farmer’s family in Uttar Pradesh’s Manipuri when a woman discovered nearly Rs 10 crore credited to her bank account. What began as a simple balance check quickly became the “shock of her life,” leaving her stunned and unsure how such a massive amount appeared in her personal account.

The women’s immediate reaction, captured on video, has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and praise. While the family maintained that the money did not belong to them and refrained from withdrawing even a single rupee.

How Rs 10 Crore End Up in UP Woman Bank Account?

Woman’s son Arun Kumar said he had visited the ATM to generate a PIN and check the account balance when he was stunned to see an unusually large amount show.

“I checked the balance and it was very high, around Rs 9 crore. We don’t know whose money it is,” he said, adding that the family plans to visit the bank once it reopens.

इनसे मिलिए ये है मैनपुरी की सीता देवी बैंक से पैसे निकालने गयी थी. बैंक बंद था सो बेटे से ATM से पैसे निकलवाये. बैलेंस देखा तो यकीन नहीं हुआ सीता के बैंक खाते में 10 करोड़ रूपये आये हुए थे कैसे आए किसके हैं नहीं मालूम. सीता कहती है कि बैंक की अभी छुट्टी है, सोमवार को चैक… pic.twitter.com/rOqc33oxVt — Chaudhary Sanjeev Singh (@Sanjeev33260284) March 27, 2026







The woman, Sita, also expressed shock, saying she was unaware of any such transaction. “We don’t know how this money came. Whoever it belongs to should take it back,” she said.

Her husband, Farzan, shared the same view, stating that the family, which relies on farming for its livelihood, has no claim over the funds. “When the bank opens, we will go and return the money,” he said.

Bank Calls It ‘Technical Error’

Officials at the Bank of India’s Sultanganj branch said the incident was likely caused by a “technical error.” the brand manager added that the woman already had a loan account and the issue could have been addressed soon had she contacted the bank earlier.

The episode has triggered discussions over the reliability of banking systems, while authorities are expected to investigate and rectify the discrepancy.

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