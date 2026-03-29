UP Horror: 17-Year-Old Rape by Maternal Uncles, Claims 16-Year-Old Sister Was Sold For Money After Father’s Imprisonment For Mother’s Murder

A shocking case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit, where a 17-year-old niece has accused her maternal uncles of sexually abusing her and allegedly selling her 16-year-old sister for money.

The allegations come against the backdrop of a family tragedy, after the girl’s mother was allegedly murdered by their father, who is now in jail, leaving them all alone.

17-Year-Old Rape by Maternal Uncles

According to the complaint filed on Friday evening, one maternal uncle raped the girl while the other stood guard, and the pair later allegedly trafficked the younger sister for money.

In her written complaint, the older girl said she and her younger sister had gone to stay at their maternal uncle’s home in a village under Barkhera police station during their school summer vacation in June last year.

A month later, on July 3, they learnt that their mother had been killed by their father, who was arrested and lodged in jail, leaving the sisters in the care of relatives who, she alleged, later began targeting them.

16-Year-Old Sister Was Sold For Money by Maternal Uncles

She further alleged that in September, her two uncles took her younger sister away, after which her whereabouts became unknown. The teenager said she later overheard them discussing a monetary deal over the phone. Through which she sensed that the 16-year-old had been sold. “After that, I could not find out where my sister was,” she stated in her complaint.

When her sister was taken away, the abuse turned directly on her, she said. The girl alleged that in early March, when she was asleep, her elder uncle entered her room, forcibly removed her clothes, and raped her. Meanwhile, the other younger uncle stood guard outside the door.

Forced Video Statement, Threats Alleged; Teen Files Complaint Alone

She further alleged that the two men later took her to the SP office premises and compelled her to record a video stating she was returning home willingly. The girl claimed they threatened to harm her sister if she refused to comply.

She added that despite seeking help from relatives to file a complaint, she received no support and ultimately approached authorities on her own.

Age Verification On, POCSO Charges Likely

Barkhera SHO Pramendra Kumar said that the girl declined a medical examination in writing and that further legal action will proceed after her statement is recorded in court.

Police officials said the complainant’s exact age is being verified through her educational records, and if she is confirmed to be a minor, relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POSCO) Act will be added to the FIR.

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