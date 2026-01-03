LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Uttarakhand BJP Minister's Husband Says 'Girls From Bihar Available For Rs 25,000', NDA And Opposition Unite In Criticism

Uttarakhand BJP Minister’s Husband Says ‘Girls From Bihar Available For Rs 25,000’, NDA And Opposition Unite In Criticism

A row erupted after Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya, was caught on video making a derogatory remark about girls from Bihar, triggering backlash from the NDA and the Opposition. The Bihar State Women Commission issued him a notice, while leaders from RJD and JD(U) strongly condemned the comment, calling it sexist and regressive.

Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya came under intense scrutiny for his remarks regarding the women of Bihar. (Image: X)
Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya came under intense scrutiny for his remarks regarding the women of Bihar. (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
January 3, 2026 21:48:06 IST

Uttarakhand BJP Minister’s Husband Says ‘Girls From Bihar Available For Rs 25,000’, NDA And Opposition Unite In Criticism

A political storm has erupted after Girdhari Lal Sahu, husband of Uttarakhand Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, faced sharp criticism from both the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition over a derogatory remark about girls from Bihar. The controversy intensified after a video got viral in which Sahu was heard saying that “girls from Bihar are available for marriage at Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000.”

According to reports, Sahu made the remarks at a BJP event in Almora on January 1, which has drawn immense backlash all around. As the video got circulated, the Bihar State Women Commission (BSWC) served a notice to Sahu, in which they sought an explanation for his comments. A BSWC official said that the remark “not only denigrates women but is also disrespectful to Bihar.” 

Sahu has issued an apology, as he came under intense scrutiny.  He said that his comments were made in “a general sense and did not mean to offend anyone.”

RJD’s Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Tejashwi Prasad, took to social media and posted on X that “BJP leaders are saying that after buying women’s votes for Rs 10,000, they’ll now bring girls from Bihar for Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000. This toxic mindset of BJP supporters towards Bihar and women is nothing new.”

Sahu under fire from all ends 

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) said that the remark was reflective of a “regressive mindset”. RJD national spokesperson Subodh Kumar further added, “What Sahu says underlines the thought process of the RSS and BJP, and how they believe in and draw from tenets of Manusmriti. A simple apology from Sahu would not do. We are also appalled at the audience for cheering Sahu’s remarks.”

The criticism didn’t stop here, JD(U) chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar also launched an attack on Sahu and said, “How can anyone speak like Sahu did? He was speaking like a lumpen element. The State Women Commission has done the right thing by serving Sahu a notice. Such people should be brought to the book.”

Uttarakhand Women and Child Welfare Minister Rekha Arya, his wife, has not commented on the matter so far. 

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 9:48 PM IST
bihar newslatest newsNDA

QUICK LINKS