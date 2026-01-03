LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Those Days Are Over’: Bhagwant Mann Says 61,000 Punjab Government Posts Given On Pure Merit

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said his government has provided over 61,000 government jobs in the past four years through a merit-based and transparent process, with none challenged in court. Speaking while handing appointment letters to 606 education department recruits in Chandigarh, he highlighted reforms in the education sector, including special educators, Schools of Eminence, and support measures to ensure quality education and equal opportunities for Punjab’s youth.

Bhagwant Mann says that AAP government created 61,000 government jobs in the past four years. (Image:ANI)
Bhagwant Mann says that AAP government created 61,000 government jobs in the past four years. (Image:ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 3, 2026 20:43:33 IST

Bhagwant Mann, Punjab Chief Minister, said on Saturday that his government has created more than 61,000 government jobs in the past four years, he further said that all the appointments made by the AAP government have been made on the basis of “merit and transparency”. He made the claim while speaking at a ceremony in Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh, while handing out more appointment letters to 606 new recruits in the state’s education department. 

While speaking at the event, Mann said that, “After assuming office in April 2022, we launched a massive recruitment drive under which 61,281 government jobs have been provided. It is a matter of pride that every single appointment has been made purely on merit and transparency, and not even one has been challenged in court.”

Mann stressed that the appointments are aimed to provide youth a fair access to government employment. The new appointees include 385 special educator teachers, 157 primary teachers, eight principals, and 56 employees hired on compassionate grounds. Mann, while highlighting the reforms made in the education sector, said that they created a separate cadre of special educator teachers for children with special needs. “Around 48,000 children with special needs are currently enrolled in government schools. To ensure quality education for them, we have appointed 385 teachers under this special cadre,” he further added. 

Bhagwant Mann to teachers: ‘Your Role is to serve humanity.’

Speaking to the recruits, the chief minister said, “Your duty is not only to educate these children but also to serve humanity. Your role in shaping their future will be even greater than that of their parents.”

Mann also targeted previous governments by saying that earlier government jobs were given to the relatives of influential people, which left the deserving people frustrated as they kept on waiting anxiously for appointment letters. He further added that, “Those days are over. Today, deserving and capable youngsters are getting jobs based only on their capability.”

The Punjab CM said that their government is determined to provide quality education to children. “We are establishing 118 ‘Schools of Eminence’ in Punjab, which will play a transformative role in securing a bright future for underprivileged children. Free uniforms are being provided, and free bus service for girls has been launched to ensure that no girl is deprived of education.” he added. 

The teachers present at the event were thankful to Mann for providing a fair, merit-based recruitment process.

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 8:43 PM IST
Tags: aapBhagwant Mann newseducation

