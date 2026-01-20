Viral Video: Obscene Remarks Shock Jogger; Bengaluru Woman Reveals 10-year Old Boys Harassed Her In Forest, Questions How Such Young Children Can Say That

A viral video is drawing attention after a Bengaluru woman shared a disturbing encounter with young boys who allegedly made obscene remarks while she was jogging in Avalahalli Forest.

In the clip, the woman explained that she had just finished a 5 km run and was walking toward the exit, wearing regular running attire a sports bra and a tank top. “There is nothing wrong with these clothes. It’s completely normal,” she said.

She said three boys, reportedly aged between 10 and 13, approached from the opposite direction, laughing and making comments in Kannada, a language she does not speak. Despite this, she said she could understand their intent. Initially, she ignored the boys, thinking, “They are kids. They’ll learn eventually.”

Watch video here:







However, the boys reportedly stopped and made direct remarks about her body, which angered her. She confronted them, saying, “How is such a small kid entitled to pass a comment? This is not right,” and criticized their behavior as a reflection of poor upbringing.

The woman said the incident left her shaken and concerned about societal attitudes. “Now should I also worry about small children and what I wear because they might make comments?” she asked in the video.

The clip has sparked online debate, with many praising the woman for speaking up and highlighting broader issues around women’s safety, parenting, and public behavior. Users shared similar experiences and called attention to the need for teaching respect and basic manners from a young age.

ALSO READ: Who Owns The Construction Site Where Yuvraj Mehta Drowned? Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested, Probe Widens In Noida Techie’s Death Case