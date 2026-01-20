LIVE TV
Who Owns The Construction Site Where Yuvraj Mehta Drowned? Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested, Probe Widens In Noida Techie's Death Case

Who Owns The Construction Site Where Yuvraj Mehta Drowned? Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested, Probe Widens In Noida Techie's Death Case

Abhay Kumar is a real estate developer and co-owner of MZ Wishtown Planners who was arrested after 27-year-old techie Yuvraj Mehta drowned when his car fell into an unguarded, water-filled construction pit in Noida. Police say the site lacked basic safety measures, and the case has triggered an SIT probe and wider scrutiny of builder negligence.

Builder Abhay Kumar arrested in connection to noida techie's death (image: X)

Who Owns The Construction Site Where Yuvraj Mehta Drowned? Builder Abhay Kumar Arrested, Probe Widens In Noida Techie's Death Case

Abhay Kumar is the builder who was arrested in connection with the tragic death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta in Greater Noida. On Tuesday, the Greater Noida Police took him into custody after naming him in the FIR linked to the accident that happened when Yuvraj Mehta’s SUV fell into a deep, water-filled pit near a construction site in Sector 150. The builder is one of the owners of the MZ Wishtown real estate project in the Knowledge Park area.

Police said Abhay Kumar was arrested after investigations showed his company was responsible for the plot where the fatal pit was left unguarded and full of water. Yuvraj had been driving home on a foggy night when his vehicle went off the road and plunged into the pit that had no barricades, fencing or reflectors. Despite shouting for help and a long rescue attempt, he eventually drowned.

FIR registered against Abhay Kumar’s firm following Yuvraj Mehta’s death

The FIR against Abhay Kumar’s firm, MZ Wiztown Planners Pvt Ltd, and another developer, Lotus Greens Construction Pvt Ltd, was filed after Yuvraj Mehta’s father complained to the police. The FIR invokes sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita including culpable homicide, causing death by negligence and acts that endanger life. “On the complaint of the deceased’s father, a case at Knowledge Park police station under sections 105, 106 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the two builders who own the plot,” said ACP Hemant Upadhyay.

In response to the case, Abhay Kumar has said the land was already dug up when it was handed over to his company and that his firm was never given permission to start actual construction. He described the death as “completely a case of an accident and an unfortunate incident,” and said he had previously raised concerns about broken drainage and waterlogging at the site.

CM Yogi removed the Noida Authority CEO 

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the removal of the Noida Authority CEO and set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into what went wrong and who is responsible at every level.

Residents have also pointed out that warnings about excess water and poor site management were raised earlier by the irrigation department and locals. Officials said the site had been accumulating water for years and repeated complaints were made about the lack of proper barriers around the excavation.

First published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:58 PM IST
