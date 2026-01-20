‘Wannabe Charles Sobhraj’ In Goa: Who Is Aleksei Leonov? Russian Man Held For Double Murder; Police Recover Photos Of Over 100 Women And 2 Men On His Phone

Aleksei Leonov, a Russian national arrested for the murder of two women in Goa, allegedly killed his friends following disputes over borrowed money and a fire-dancing prop, senior Goa Police officials said on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Elena Vaneeva and Elena Kasthanova, were both Russian nationals and known to the accused. Police sources said Kasthanova, a fire dancer, had borrowed money and a rubber fire crown, a headgear used by performers from Leonov, a fireworks artist. Vaneeva had also borrowed money from him. When neither returned the items or the cash, Leonov allegedly became violent.

Murders ‘Triggered, Not Planned’

Investigators said the killings were carried out on January 14 and January 15 in the victims’ respective rooms, where Leonov allegedly slit their throats on separate days.

Police described the crimes as “triggered murders” rather than premeditated acts, adding that the accused was highly obsessive and prone to sudden anger. Authorities are also examining whether Leonov was under the influence of drugs at the time of the attacks.

Vaneeva, a bubble artist, had arrived in Goa on January 10, while Kasthanova had been living in the state since December 25 along with the accused. All three were part of the performance circuit and travelled frequently across India, sources said.

Long-Term Visa, Disturbing Claims

Leonov was in India on a long-term visa and had lived in multiple cities for work, police said. He reportedly took up odd jobs and travelled extensively, but had not been working for nearly a month before the murders.

During questioning, the accused claimed he had killed five more people following disputes. However, police verification revealed that all the individuals named by him are alive. Investigators said Leonov may be suffering from mental health issues and was often under the influence of drugs.

Police also recovered photos of over 100 women and two men from his mobile phone. While Leonov was known to get irritated easily, he also made acquaintances quickly. He had previously been involved in assault incidents in Goa, though no formal cases were registered.

Probe On Assam Woman’s Death

Goa Police are also probing a possible link between Leonov and the death of Mridusmita Sainkia, a woman from Assam who was found dead in her Goa residence on January 12.

Sources said Leonov and Sainkia had known each other for years and had travelled to Goa together multiple times. They were reportedly together on January 11, a day before her death. Preliminary findings suggest she died due to a drug overdose, though investigations are ongoing.

