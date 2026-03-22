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Home > Regionals News > Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

Student claims lizard in Bhopal mess food; cook denies it, eats it calling capsicum. Viral video leaves internet asking: lizard or Shimla chilli?

Student claims lizard in Bhopal mess food. (Photo: X)
Student claims lizard in Bhopal mess food. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 22, 2026 19:02:01 IST

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Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

A controversy has erupted at the University Institute of Technology, RGPV in Bhopal after a student allegedly discovered what appeared to be a lizard in his hostel mess food, triggering outrage and debate over food safety standards on campus.

According to the student’s claim, he noticed the suspicious object while eating and immediately brought it to the attention of the mess staff. However, the staff reportedly dismissed the allegation, insisting that the item was not a lizard but a piece of capsicum (Shimla mirch).

In a bizarre turn of events, a staff member allegedly attempted to prove this claim by consuming the object in question in front of students. The incident left many on campus stunned, with several questioning both the response and the overall hygiene practices in the hostel mess.

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A video of the incident has since surfaced online, amplifying the controversy and drawing sharp reactions from netizens. While some users expressed disbelief, others questioned whether the object was indeed a lizard or simply a piece of vegetable.

“Glad he took the video, none would’ve believed it otherwise,” one user commented. Another wrote, “Everyone watching the video is confused I am too. Was it a lizard or a Shimla chilli?”

The incident has raised serious concerns about food safety and cleanliness in student hostels, with many demanding a thorough investigation and stricter monitoring of mess facilities at the institute.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation from the University Institute of Technology, RGPV regarding the incident, and the claims remain unverified. Authorities are expected to take action if a formal complaint is filed.

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Tags: Bhopal mess food lizardBhopal Viral Videolizard in hostel foodlizard videolizard viral videoviral video

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Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

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Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

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Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’
Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’
Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’
Watch: Student Finds Lizard In Bhopal Mess Food; Cook Denies The Claim By Eating It, Says It’s Capsicum; Internet Asks: ‘Is It Shimla Chilli?’

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