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Home > Regionals News > Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

The viral video shows a man groping a woman’s breast and kissing her from behind as he walks on a street. The clip drew massive outrage with netizens flagging the situation and calling for strict action against the culprit.

Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street. Photo: X
Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: April 12, 2026 15:24:31 IST

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Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

A shocking video of a man molesting a woman on a street in broad daylight in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur has surfaced on social media. The clip allegedly shows a man approaching the woman on a street and behaving inappropriately before she tries to escape. The shocking act, captured on camera, has triggered strong reactions online, with many demanding strict action against the accused. The incident has once again raised serious concerns about women’s safety in public places. 

The viral video shows a man groping a woman’s breast and kissing her from behind as he walks on a street. The clip drew massive outrage with netizens flagging the situation and calling for strict action against the culprit. 



Social Media Reaction After Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street 

One user said, “Encounter of both his legs… One bullet each in both knees and hip joints.. Lesson for life…”
Second user wrote, “Inko jail me mat rakho khatam karo aise logo ko.” 

Third user commented, “Criminals in Rajasthan no longer have any fear of the law.” 

Previous Jaipur Bike Incident: Two Men Harass Women on Road 

The viral video from Rajasthan’s Jaipur shows two men on a motorcycle allegedly harassing a woman by touching her inappropriately on a busy road. The clip, which has triggered massive anger, appears to show one of the men touching the woman inappropriately on her back while she was riding another two-wheeler as a pillion rider. 



The video was reportedly taken on a busy road, making the act even more alarming. According to reports, the Rajasthan police have taken immediate action, launching a manhunt to trace and arrest the accused. 

Also Read: ‘Public Function, Not a Spycam’: ‘Vulgar Dance’ at ABVP Event Sparks Massive Outrage, Netizens Slams After Video Goes Viral | Watch 

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Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

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Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

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Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage
Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage
Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage
Watch Viral Video: Jodhpur Man Gropes and Kisses Woman on Street in Broad Daylight on Busy Street, Ran For Her Safety, Brazen Act Sparks Massive Outrage

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