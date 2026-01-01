LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

A contaminated drinking water crisis in Indore’s Bhagirthpura area has claimed at least seven lives and left over 149 people hospitalised, with officials saying the outbreak was triggered by a toilet built over a water pipeline, allowing sewage to mix with the drinking supply. Among the deceased is a six-month-old infant born after 10 years. The state government has launched door-to-door surveys, suspended and dismissed officials for negligence, announced ₹2 lakh compensation for victims’ families, and formed a three-member probe panel to investigate the incident.

Several people have died and many more have been hospitalised due to water contamination in Indore. (Image: ANI)
Several people have died and many more have been hospitalised due to water contamination in Indore. (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: January 1, 2026 13:26:11 IST

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

Water Contamination crisis has emerged in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, where drinking water contamination has killed at least seven people, and over 149 people have been hospitalised. According to officials, the cause of the outbreak may have been triggered by a toilet constructed directly over a drinking water pipeline that allowed the sewage to mix with the water supply, which spread illness in Bhagirthpura. 

Among the deceased is a six-month-old infant, who was born after 10 years, and his death has added more pain to the ongoing tragedy. According to his family, the child fell ill after allegedly drinking the contaminated water. He developed diarrhoea on December 26 and was taken to a local doctor, who gave the child some medication. After appearing stable for two days, the infant’s condition worsened suddenly.

The child’s father, Sunil Sahu, said, “He had diarrhoea and fever. We took him to the doctor on December 26. The doctor gave medicine and we brought him home. The child was fine for two days but again, suddenly, at night, he developed a very high fever. He vomited, and he died at home on December 29. This child was born after 10 years. I have a daughter, and this son was born 10 years later. He was 6 months old.”

What triggered the water contamination?

According to the mayor of the city, Pushyamitra Bhargava, a toilet was built above a water pipeline, which led to the leakage of drainage water into the drinking supply. Due to this leakage, sewage entered the water pipeline, which then distributed contaminated water to residential houses in the area and has caused widespread cases of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration.

Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma has said that the treatment is being provided to all affected individuals as per the Chief Minister’s directions. He confirmed that approximately 149 people are currently hospitalised and their conditions are being closely monitored. Survey teams are conducting door-to-door checks to identify more affected persons. Verma added that nearly 2,700 houses have already been surveyed, and that nearby areas are being checked to prevent further spread of the disease. ANM and ASHA workers are also visiting households and distributing ORS packets as a preventive measure.

Following the incident, there has been a strict disciplinary action initiated against the concerned officials. The Assistant Engineer (AE) and Zonal Officer (ZO) responsible for water supply have been suspended, while the concerned sub-engineer was relieved of duties. 

CM announces relief package

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited hospitals on Wednesday, and checked in on the patients. After interacting with them, he told reporters, “I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone’s condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Sanjay Dubey is here, along with the minister and mayor, to reassess the situation. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in all areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future.”

The Chief Minister further announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected individuals. He further directed that, Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi were suspended, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava was dismissed from service.

A three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident that include IAS Navjeevan Panwar, Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam and Dr Shailesh Rai, Associate Professor from the Medical College, as members.

First published on: Jan 1, 2026 1:09 PM IST
Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

TOP CATEGORIES

Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained
Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained
Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained
Water Contamination In Indore Kills 7, Leaves 149 Hospitalised: How A Toilet Built Over A Water Pipeline Caused Havoc? Explained

QUICK LINKS