Home > Regionals > West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal 'Logical Discrepancy' Voters, Asks To 'Display the Names'

West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal ‘Logical Discrepancy’ Voters, Asks To ‘Display the Names’

The Supreme Court ordered the ECI to publicly display names of West Bengal voters flagged under “logical discrepancies” and ensure enough staff, fair hearings, and smooth law-and-order during the electoral roll revision, after over 1.2 crore voters were flagged and the move sparked political controversy.

SC Directs ECI to Publish ‘Logical Discrepancy’ List (Image: Representative photo)
SC Directs ECI to Publish ‘Logical Discrepancy’ List (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 19, 2026 19:40:40 IST

West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal ‘Logical Discrepancy’ Voters, Asks To ‘Display the Names’

The Supreme Court on Monday stepped in on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal and directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to make public the names of voters flagged under the “logical discrepancies” category.

A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant passed the order while hearing petitions that raised concerns over alleged procedural lapses in the SIR exercise. The court noted that the ECI had already issued notices to several voters marked under this category and said transparency was necessary.

To ensure affected voters are aware, the Supreme Court directed that the names of such voters be displayed at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices. This, the court said, would allow people to know if they are affected and respond in time.

Supreme Court says documents can be submitted at Gram Panchayat Bhavans

According to reports, the court also asked the West Bengal government to provide enough staff to both the ECI and the State Election Commission so that documents, objections, and hearings can be handled smoothly. The ECI and the state government were told to issue formal instructions for deploying adequate personnel.

Voters who fall under the “logical discrepancies” category will be allowed to submit their documents before authorised officers, and an authority letter must be issued for this purpose. Those who have not yet filed their claims or objections have been given 10 days to do so.

The court said objections and documents can be submitted at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, and the ECI must issue instructions to make the process easier for everyone. If an objection is found valid, the voter must be given a proper hearing, as per the ECI’s Standard Operating Procedure. In some cases, the hearing can happen at the time the objection is submitted, as per reports. 

DGP West Bengal directed to maintain law and order

The Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal was also directed to ensure there are no law and order problems and that the entire exercise is completed peacefully.

The issue gained attention after the ERONET portal flagged over 1.2 crore voters under the “logical discrepancy” category, triggering political backlash. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called the category “dubious” and accused the ECI of acting under BJP pressure. She claimed nearly 58 lakh names were deleted earlier and later 1.36 crore voters were forced into hearings without a full list being shared.

Even Nobel laureate Amartya Sen was flagged, with officials citing a less than 15-year age gap between him and his mother in official records.

The deadline for filing Forms 6, 7, and 8 has been extended from January 15 to January 19, 2026. Hearings will continue till February 7, 2026, and the final electoral roll will be published on February 14, 2026.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 7:40 PM IST
Tags: latest newssupreme courtWest Bengal SIR

West Bengal SIR : Supreme Court Orders ECI To Reveal ‘Logical Discrepancy’ Voters, Asks To ‘Display the Names’

QUICK LINKS