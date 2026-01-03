LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ donald trump Caracas explosions bangladesh bcci BYD electric cars 10 minute delivery dharamshala 19 Minute Viral MMS IND vs NZ
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

A Punjab village grabbed global attention with an “Idle Sitting” contest promoting digital detox. By asking participants to sit silently without gadgets, the initiative highlighted rising screen addiction, mental fatigue, and the urgent need to reconnect with stillness.

Idle Sitting Contest: Punjab Village’s Silent Protest Against Screen Addiction (Pc: X)
Idle Sitting Contest: Punjab Village’s Silent Protest Against Screen Addiction (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 3, 2026 13:45:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

In the modern global scenario where “scrolling” has turned into a regular human reflex, a tiny hamlet in Punjab is catching the attention of the world for its inactivity. The “Idle Sitting” contest, a distinctive project developed from an urgent requirement of a digital detox, invited the contestants to remain completely still without using gadgets, talking, or sleeping.

You Might Be Interested In

Although it sounds easy, the contest brought to light an incredible fact: the contemporary individuals are so used to the telephonic and computerized stimulants that silence has turned into an arduous test of patience. The organizers’ intention in making stillness a game was to trigger a debate about the unnoticeable ties of cellphone addiction.

Digital Detox Benefits

Digital detox practice is indeed a major reset for the nervous system, which usually is overstimulated by the continuous blue light and notification pings from modern devices. According to science, by purposely disconnecting, one is able to bring down cortisol levels, which is the hormone that causes stress, and get the prefrontal cortex back into shape by allowing him/her to recover from “decision fatigue.”

You Might Be Interested In

In the case of the Punjab contest, the contestants realized that by ceasing to use digital devices, their heart rates evened out and their concentration was increased. Besides the biological advantages, unplugging from the screen develops “deep work” skills and simultaneously re-establishes the natural circadian rhythm, which leads to far better sleep quality and long-lasting mental clarity.

Screen Addiction Risks

The risks of screen addiction that are going to happen if one ignores them can cause “brain fog,” which is a situation where the mind can’t process information because of a chronic sensory overload.

Being constantly connected has been linked to a 20% rise in anxiety levels among young people since the brain gets accustomed to the instant pleasure of getting liked on social media. Moreover, physical inactivity due to excessive screen time leads to poor posture and slower metabolism.

The Punjab village initiative points out that without limits, the line separating the digital and the physical worlds gets thinner, thus causing social isolation and a reduced ability to empathize with and be patient with real people.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 1:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: digital detoxIdle SittingScreen Addiction

RELATED News

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Mahoba Man Killed Amid Alleged Illicit Relationship, Wife And Nephew Arrested

Ahmedabad Police Register 246 Liquor-Related Cases, Arrest 238 on New Year in Dry State Gujarat

Andhra Horror: New Year Turns Tragic In Nandyal- Father Kills Three Children, Dies By Suicide; What Led To The Tragedy?

Language Row: ‘Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’ Triggers Heated Argument Between Staffer And Local At Amritsar’s Main Post Office, Watch Here

New Year Feast Turned Deadly: 1 Dead, 12 Hospitalised After Consuming Home-Made Chicken And Fish In Telangana

LATEST NEWS

Highway Turns Stage: 6 ‘Drunk’ Youths Dance On Car Roof, Leads To Long Traffic Jam; Police Slap Rs 67,000 E-Challan | Watch VIRAL Clip

US Attacks Venezuela: Military Strikes Caught On Camera, Donald Trump Escalates Pressure On Maduro

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

Reliance Jio Tops Telecom Charts With 1.2 Million Additions, Extends Lead Over Airtel For Ninth Straight Month

Explosions Rock Caracas: Venezuela Declares Emergency, Maduro Orders Full Mobilization; FAA Prohibits US Commercial Flights

Will KKR Get Rs 9.20 Crore Refund For Mustafizur Rahman? Here’s What IPL Auction Rules Say

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Why Did Shubman Gill Miss The Match Against Sikkim?

Redmi Turbo 5 Series Launching Soon: Powerful MediaTek Processor, 100W Fast Charging Tipped — Check Expected Specs, Features

‘Bihari Girls Ready For Marriage At Rs 25,000’: BJP Minister’s Husband’s Remark Sparks Massive Political Row

Vijay Hazare Trophy: Hardik Pandya Scores 34 Runs In One Over; Notches Up A Ton Against Vidarbha | WATCH

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks
What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks
What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks
What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

QUICK LINKS