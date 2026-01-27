LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 'Who Designs A Flyover Like This?' Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

A new flyover in Mira-Bhayander has triggered debate after visuals showed it narrowing from four lanes to two, raising fears of traffic chaos and accidents. Social media users and opposition leaders called it poor planning and even a safety risk.

A flyover in Mumbai suddenly narrows from four lane to two lane, triggering an online debate (Image: X/ GemsOfMBMC)
A flyover in Mumbai suddenly narrows from four lane to two lane, triggering an online debate (Image: X/ GemsOfMBMC)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 27, 2026 19:32:08 IST

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

A newly built flyover in the Mira-Bhayander area of Maharashtra has become a topic of heated discussion online due to its curious design.  People have pointed out that the section of the flyover looks like it suddenly narrows from four lanes to just two lanes. Many people are worried that it could cause accidents and traffic jams. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the agency that planned and built the structure, says this narrowing is not a mistake but part of the original design.

The issue first grabbed attention when a video posted on the X account went viral. The post showed an aerial view of the multi-lane flyover where a wide stretch seemed to shrink abruptly. The caption read “A 4-lane flyover in Mira-Bhayander suddenly narrows into just 2 lanes… Is this how @MMRDAOfficial designs infrastructure?”

MMRDA responds to the criticism

MMRDA quickly responded to the criticism with an official clarification. The authority said the lane change is not a design flaw. It explained that the flyover was planned with two lanes for traffic towards Bhayander East, while the remaining two lanes on the outer side will be part of a future extension towards Bhayander West, once space and approvals allow.

The MMRDA added that the flyover’s design took into account road-width limits and long-term network planning. The agency also said that important safety features like rumble strips, clear signs, retro-reflective tags, directional boards, and anti-crash barriers have been included.

It said the current layout is meant to reduce congestion and help traffic flow, especially around busy spots like Golden Nest Circle, where several major roads meet. The flyover also includes slip roads to help disperse vehicles.

Plans for widening are already in place. MMRDA said the flyover can be expanded later, adding the extra two lanes on both sides once the proposals are approved and more space becomes available.

Social media reactions to the the design of the flyover

Many users reacted with alarm. One person wrote, “Have travelled to several countries, but never seen such an engineering marvel. 4 lane flyover narrowed down to 2 lane mid-air?? How is this possible?” Others warned that the design might become a “death trap” and called for a thorough safety audit before the flyover is opened.

Some critics went even further, claiming this could be a dangerous design and asking why engineers approved it at all. One commenter warned that the spot could see serious accidents if proper measures are not taken.

The Congress party also took a dig, calling the sudden lane reduction an engineering failure and mocking the state government. Their social media posts described it as a sign of poor planning and lack of accountability for public safety.

Similar Cases of Infrastructure Debate

This is not the first time infrastructure design has sparked public worry. In Bengaluru, a double-decker flyover project raised concerns because traffic lanes narrowed unexpectedly near junctions, with local drivers saying it could cause pile-ups. Likewise, in Andheri, Mumbai, residents protested odd road layouts around metro construction that created bottlenecks and confusion.

First published on: Jan 27, 2026 7:32 PM IST
‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…
‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…
‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…
‘Who Designs A Flyover Like This?’ Mira-Bhayander Flyover In Mumbai Sparks Online Fury As Four Lanes Suddenly Narrow Into Two-Lane, Amid Backlash MMRDA Says…

