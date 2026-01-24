LIVE TV
Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie's Death

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

Krishna Karunesh has been appointed as the new Noida Authority CEO after the tragic death of techie Yuvraj Mehta in a construction pit. The Uttar Pradesh government also removed the previous CEO, formed an SIT, and took action to improve safety and accountability in the city.

IAS Krishna Karunesh appointed as new Noida Authority CEO (Image: X)
IAS Krishna Karunesh appointed as new Noida Authority CEO (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 20:05:17 IST

Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

Krishna Karunesh who is a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Noida Authority after a tragic incident that shook the city and prompted public outcry.

Karunesh replaces Lokesh M, who was removed from the CEO post following the death of a young software engineer in Noida’s Sector 150. The appointment was confirmed by officials on Saturday, and the administrative change comes at a time when there have been questions about what the authority was doing as it was reported that the pit had been there for years and it was brought to notice earlier too. 

Krishna Karunesh is a 2011‑batch IAS officer originally from Bihar. Before taking charge in Noida, he served as the District Magistrate of Gorakhpur and also held important roles such as Chief Development Officer of Ghaziabad, Vice Chairman of the Ghaziabad Development Authority, and District Magistrate of Hapur and Balrampur. 

Which other posts has Krishna Karunesh held?

Krishna Karunesh had also previously served as the Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of the Noida Authority, giving him direct experience with the agency he now leads. His appointment is being seen as a step to restore confidence in the authority’s functioning and bring stronger leadership during a difficult period.

The change in leadership was triggered by the tragic death of 27‑year‑old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta on the night of January 16 in Sector 150. Mehta’s car plunged into a deep, water‑filled construction pit that was left unmarked in dense fog. Residents and relatives said that the accident happened due to the severe negligence by builders and the Noida Authority for failing to address the issue even when concerns about the water filled pit was brought to their notice.

The heart wrenching incident sparked widespread condemnation by local residents. The Uttar Pradesh government then took swift action against Lokesh M as he was removed as CEO. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe the circumstances of the accident. The SIT was ordered to submit its report within a short timeframe and they arrested the builders and many other actions were taken. 

Officials have also taken action against others connected to the case, including the suspension of some staff and notices to those responsible for traffic works in the area. 

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 8:05 PM IST
Who Is Krishna Karunesh? Ex‑Gorakhpur DM Appointed As New Noida Authority CEO After Techie’s Death

