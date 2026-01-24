LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic Bangladesh Cricket Board China news BMC mayor election flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Kamaal R Khan Antarctic
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

A speeding Thar SUV ran over a biker and then hit a pedestrian in Jaipur, killing the biker on the spot. The horrific crash was caught on CCTV and police are investigating the incident.

Thar kills a biker in Jaipur (Image: X)
Thar kills a biker in Jaipur (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 24, 2026 17:03:41 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

A shocking road accident in Jaipur left a young biker dead and shocked the local area on Saturday. The whole moment was caught on camera.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, the accident happened near the Jalupura police station area in Jaipur. A Thar SUV was speeding down the road when it suddenly hit a motorcyclist riding along. The force of the impact was strong. The biker was thrown off and suffered critical injuries, the accident was caught on camera.

Police said the rider died on the spot before help could reach him. The body was later taken to a hospital morgue for a post-mortem exam.

You Might Be Interested In

Thar driver hit a pedestrian as well

However, the crash didn’t stop there. After running over the bike, the Thar kept moving and hit a pedestrian who was standing nearby, according to police reports. The impact then sent the SUV crashing into a street pole before it finally came to a stop.

CCTV video of the moment that was caught on camera shows just how fast the vehicle was moving. It also shows how the crash disrupted traffic as a large crowd gathered around the spot soon after the collision.

Local police are now reviewing the CCTV footage to understand exactly why the SUV was going so fast and what happened just before the crash. They have said they will try to work out the sequence of events from the video to see if the driver was negligent or if other factors were involved.

As per reports, officials have not yet said if the driver has been arrested or charged. Police made no statements to the media yet, but they are continuing to investigate. Many people in the area expressed shock and anger that such accidents keep happening on city roads.

Other Similar Road Tragedies Caught on Camera

This is not the first time dangerous driving in Jaipur has ended in tragedy. In January, a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle, killing one person and injuring 15 others. One eyewitness said, “the car came at very high speed… it was complete mayhem.”

In another incident, a drunk driver in an SUV ran over pedestrians and injured many in Nahargarh, leading to panic and police action.

And in a separate hit-and-run case, an SUV crushed a labourer after a road rage clash on Sikar Road, showing how quickly arguments on streets can turn deadly.

Also Read: ‘Help! Help!’ Horror On Bengaluru Street As Woman Screams ‘Koi Nahi Sunn Raha’, Alleges Naked Man Chased Her In Daylight – Watch

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 5:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: caught on cameraregional newsviral video

RELATED News

Why Is Mumbai Still Without A Mayor? BMC Poll Pushed To February First Week, Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘All Speculations Will End Soon’ – Everything You Need To Know

Black Magic Or Negligence? Multiple Bikes Skid In Minutes On UP’s Amroha Road, 20 Injured; Police Clarifies As Video Goes VIRAL

WATCH: Kanpur Girl’s Bold Attempt To Hide Boyfriend In A Box For 45 Minutes Goes Viral, Sparks Police Action

Snowfall Turns Sacred As Seven Couples Wed At Triyuginarayan Temple, The Legendary Wedding Site Of Lord Shiva And Parvati | WATCH

Who Is The Couple In The ‘1 Minute 42 Second’ Viral Train Toilet MMS? Check Full Story Behind Privacy Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Shashi Tharoor Breaks Silence On Congress Rift, Stands Unapologetic On Operation Sindoor, Says He Never Violated Party Line

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Croma Republic Day Sale 2026: MacBook Air M4 Drops To Its Lowest Price Of Rs.53,900, Check Deals And Offers

What Is Bharatiya Antariksh Station? ISRO Starts Work On India’s Own Space Station, To Be Ready By…

‘MONEY MONEY MONEY’ A Raw Psychological Crime Thriller Set to Announce

Bangladesh Removed From ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Scotland Replaces Mustafizur’s Team After Dhaka’s Security Excuses

Ferrari News: Lewis Hamilton Labels New Season As ‘Toughest’ After Test Driving New SF-26, But Why? Everything You Need To Know

Mouni Roy Harassed On Stage In Haryana Event, Actress Reveals Lewd Gestures, Waist Touching By Elderly Men, Calls It Traumatizing

Who Is Zhang Youxia? Chinese Army Top Army General Under Investigation By Xi Jinping – Is China’s President ‘Scared’ Of His No.1 Military Strongman?

Mission Comeback: Ishan Kishan Begins His Redemption Journey Ahead Of The T20 World Cup Showdown

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror
Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror
Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror
Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

QUICK LINKS