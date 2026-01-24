Caught On Camera: Speeding Thar Mows Down Biker, Smashes Into Pedestrian In Jaipur Street Horror

A shocking road accident in Jaipur left a young biker dead and shocked the local area on Saturday. The whole moment was caught on camera.

According to reports, the accident happened near the Jalupura police station area in Jaipur. A Thar SUV was speeding down the road when it suddenly hit a motorcyclist riding along. The force of the impact was strong. The biker was thrown off and suffered critical injuries, the accident was caught on camera.

Police said the rider died on the spot before help could reach him. The body was later taken to a hospital morgue for a post-mortem exam.

Thar driver hit a pedestrian as well

However, the crash didn’t stop there. After running over the bike, the Thar kept moving and hit a pedestrian who was standing nearby, according to police reports. The impact then sent the SUV crashing into a street pole before it finally came to a stop.

CCTV video of the moment that was caught on camera shows just how fast the vehicle was moving. It also shows how the crash disrupted traffic as a large crowd gathered around the spot soon after the collision.

Local police are now reviewing the CCTV footage to understand exactly why the SUV was going so fast and what happened just before the crash. They have said they will try to work out the sequence of events from the video to see if the driver was negligent or if other factors were involved.

As per reports, officials have not yet said if the driver has been arrested or charged. Police made no statements to the media yet, but they are continuing to investigate. Many people in the area expressed shock and anger that such accidents keep happening on city roads.

Other Similar Road Tragedies Caught on Camera

This is not the first time dangerous driving in Jaipur has ended in tragedy. In January, a speeding luxury car ploughed into pedestrians near Kharabas Circle, killing one person and injuring 15 others. One eyewitness said, “the car came at very high speed… it was complete mayhem.”

In another incident, a drunk driver in an SUV ran over pedestrians and injured many in Nahargarh, leading to panic and police action.

And in a separate hit-and-run case, an SUV crushed a labourer after a road rage clash on Sikar Road, showing how quickly arguments on streets can turn deadly.

