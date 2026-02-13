LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china hardik pandya 18k gold price bangladesh IPL 2026 bangladesh elections June Malia Jaipur McDonalds inspection AI impact on IT stocks Epstein files accident O Romeo review benjamin netanyahu china
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Police have arrested Philip Mampad, a former police officer turned social media influencer and motivational speaker, in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint that he sexually assaulted the minor at a lodge.

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl.
Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 13, 2026 11:48:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Kerala Police have arrested Philip Mampad, a former police officer turned social media influencer and motivational speaker, in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint that he sexually assaulted the minor at a lodge. 

The accused was taken into custody from his residence, and his formal arrest is expected to be recorded soon. 

Philip Mampad  Allegedly Raped 16-Year-Old Girl

According to the complaint, the accused took the 16-year-old girl, a native of Chevayur, to a lodge and sexually assaulted her. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the Nilambur Police registered a case and took Philip into custody from Nilambur. The case was later shifted to Nilambur. 

You Might Be Interested In

Who Is Philip Mampad? 

Philip Mampad is a former police officer from Kerala who gained prominence as a motivational speaker, international mind trainer, and social media influencer. He is known for providing counseling and training to teenagers and students. 

He maintains a significant following on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where he shares inspirational content. 

Philip Mampad  Taken Into Custody as Police Intensify Probe 

Legal action was set in motion after a complaint was lodged with Childline. Acting on the information received, the police registered a case and launched an investigation. 

Following medical tests and the collection of preliminary evidence, the accused- identified as a former police officer- was taken into custody from Nilambur. 

Police said the investigation team will now gather additional evidence and probe other angles related to the case. 

Also Read: UP Police MMS Clip: Head Constable’s Video With Female Constable In Uniform Goes Viral In Bijnor, SP Suspends Both — Here’s What We Know

First published on: Feb 13, 2026 11:48 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest kerala newsPhilip MampadPhilip Mampad pocsoPhilip Mampad rape casePhilip Mampad raping casepocso-actwho is Philip Mampad

RELATED News

‘Reused Oil, Spoilt Tomatoes’: McDonald’s Jaipur Outlet Faces Regulatory Warning, Comes Under Fresh Government Scrutiny

Massive Fire Engulfs A Paint Factory In Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Naval Dockyard Area Near Gateway Of India, No Casualties Reported | WATCH

‘Is This Really Happening?’ Viral Video Shows Cigarettes And Bidis Passed Around Like Appetisers At Wedding, Leaves Internet Stunned – Watch

Who Is Rahul Mamkootathil? Expelled MLA And Young Face Of Congress In Kerala, Granted Bail In High-Profile Rape & Miscarriage Case

LATEST NEWS

JEE Main Result: 14 Candidates Score 100 Percentile Twice Across Two Sessions

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya Opens Up On ‘Army-Style Boot Camp’ Behind His Elite Fitness

Horror In Homeland: Argentina Beat India 8-0 In FIH Men’s Pro League 2025–26 In Rourkela

O Romeo Movie Ignites Kabir Singh Flashbacks: Has Shahid Kapoor Returned As Bollywood’s Most Explosive Lover? Here Are the Clues….

Gold And Silver Price Alert: MCX Rebounds, Check Out City-Wise Rates And Global Prices In INR – See How Prices Are Moving Today!

Tarique Rahman’s Big Win In Bangladesh: What BNP Victory Means For China-Pakistan Nexus – Relief Or Red Alert For India?

Indian Army NCC Special Entry 124th Course 2026: Registration, Eligibility, Vacancies

PS5 Games: From God Of War To PUBG’s New Project, Sony State Of Play Reveals 10 New Exciting Games

IPL 2026: Riyan Parag Set To Replace Sanju Samson As Rajasthan Royals Captain – Report

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl
Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl
Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl
Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl

QUICK LINKS