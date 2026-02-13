Who Is Philip Mampad? Kerala Influencer and Former Police Officer Arrested Under POCSO for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl.

Kerala Police have arrested Philip Mampad, a former police officer turned social media influencer and motivational speaker, in connection with the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl. A case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act following a complaint that he sexually assaulted the minor at a lodge.

The accused was taken into custody from his residence, and his formal arrest is expected to be recorded soon.

Philip Mampad Allegedly Raped 16-Year-Old Girl

According to the complaint, the accused took the 16-year-old girl, a native of Chevayur, to a lodge and sexually assaulted her. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s father, the Nilambur Police registered a case and took Philip into custody from Nilambur. The case was later shifted to Nilambur.

Who Is Philip Mampad?

Philip Mampad is a former police officer from Kerala who gained prominence as a motivational speaker, international mind trainer, and social media influencer. He is known for providing counseling and training to teenagers and students.

He maintains a significant following on platforms like Facebook and Instagram, where he shares inspirational content.

Philip Mampad Taken Into Custody as Police Intensify Probe

Legal action was set in motion after a complaint was lodged with Childline. Acting on the information received, the police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Following medical tests and the collection of preliminary evidence, the accused- identified as a former police officer- was taken into custody from Nilambur.

Police said the investigation team will now gather additional evidence and probe other angles related to the case.

