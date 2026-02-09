LIVE TV
Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

A 22-year-old man died after suffering a massive brain haemorrhage while playing an online game in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, triggering concern over the growing health risks linked to prolonged gaming among youth. The incident occurred in the Delhi Gate police station area.

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game (Pic Credits: X)
Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 9, 2026 13:29:40 IST

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

A 22-year-old man died after suffering a massive brain haemorrhage while playing an online game in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, triggering concern over the growing health risks linked to prolonged gaming among youth. The incident occurred in the Delhi Gate police station area.

Youth Collapses While Gaming At Home

The deceased, identified as Mohammad Kaif, was reportedly playing an online game with headphones on when he suddenly collapsed. According to family members, his blood pressure spiked to dangerously high levels, leading to a burst blood vessel in the brain.

Kaif was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital, from where he was referred to Delhi due to the seriousness of his condition. Despite undergoing treatment for two days, he succumbed on Sunday.

Family Says Kaif Had Long-Standing BP Issues

Kaif’s father, Farooq, who is engaged in property-related work, said his son had been suffering from high blood pressure for nearly a decade and was undergoing treatment. The family said Kaif spent long hours gaming on his mobile phone, often remaining deeply engrossed with headphones on.

Apart from gaming, Kaif was also active on social media and frequently made short video reels. While he occasionally assisted his father, most of his time was spent on his phone, the family said.

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and are further probing the circumstances surrounding the death.

Rising Concern Over Gaming Addiction Among Youth

Doctors said the brain haemorrhage was triggered by extremely high blood pressure, warning that prolonged gaming can significantly increase stress levels, heart rate and blood pressure, especially in individuals with pre-existing conditions.

Health experts have repeatedly cautioned that excessive screen time, lack of sleep and heightened excitement during gaming can severely impact physical and mental health. With several similar cases being reported in recent years, doctors are urging young people to limit gaming hours, take regular breaks and prioritize medical advice, particularly if they suffer from conditions such as hypertension.

The incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting the urgent need for awareness around responsible gaming and youth health.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 1:29 PM IST
Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

QUICK LINKS