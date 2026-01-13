‘Will Wipe You Off The Face Of The Earth’: Shots Fired Outside Influencer Rohan Khatri’s ‘RK Fitness’ Gym In Delhi; Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claim Sparks Police Probe

A shooting incident took place late Monday night outside a gym in West Delhi’s Paschim Vihar area. The incident raised an alarm in the neighbourhood and triggered a police probe. According to Delhi Police, two unidentified men riding a motorcycle fired two rounds in the air outside ‘RK Fitness’ gym on Outer Ring Road in Paschim Vihar at around 11 p.m. on Monday. The gym is owned by a fitness influencer, Rohit Khatri. No injuries were reported in the incident. One social media post claimed the attack was done by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to reports, a case has been registered in connection with the firing, and investigations are underway. Police teams have been examining the scene and have sealed off the area. CCTV footage from nearby lanes was checked to trace the movements of the assailants and establish their identities.

Social media posts claim the act was done by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Soon after the firing, a social media post emerged claiming responsibility for the attack, allegedly on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Delhi Police are verifying the authenticity of the post.

The post said, “Today, there was a firing at a gym (RK Fitness, Rohit Khatri) in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. I, Randeep Malik, and Anil Pandit (USA) orchestrated this firing.”

It further read, “I called him, and he ignored it, so I had to do this. If you don’t pick up next time, I’ll wipe you off the face of the earth, right at the gate of his gym, just like Nadir Shah was taken away. Someone else will be using his phone from now on. Whoever is an enemy of Lawrence Bhai will remain an enemy for life. I am alive for my brother, and I believe in showing through actions, not just words.”

Although the post lists names and groups it says were involved, which include the Jitendra Gogi Mann group, the Hashim Baba group, and the Kala Rana group, police have not yet confirmed whether the message is genuine or linked to actual gang operations. Verification is still ongoing.

Police have launched an investigation and are verifying the claims

The alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in such acts shows that the gang is still influential and works with other criminal gangs as well. The gang has been to high-profile cases in the past, which include violent attacks and extortion. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been designated as a terrorist group by Canada due to its activities overseas.

Delhi Police have said that they are treating the matter seriously and are investigating the motive and trying to identify those responsible. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

