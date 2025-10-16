YSRCP Appeals To Prime Minister Modi To Stop Privatization Of Government Medical Colleges

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and prevent the privatisation of government medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The appeal was made during the Prime Minister’s visit to Orvakal, where YSRCP representatives submitted a formal memorandum expressing strong opposition to the Chandrababu Naidu government’s proposal.

YSRCP Alur MLA Virupakshi, MLC Madhusudan, and Zilla Parishad Chairman Errabothula Papi Reddy led the delegation that handed over the representation. They alleged that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s administration was attempting to hand over government-established medical institutions to private players under the guise of reforms.

Addressing the media, the leaders criticized the move as “financially reckless and morally indefensible,” accusing the government of favouring individuals close to the ruling leadership through a single-tender system. They claimed the plan would undermine public healthcare infrastructure and jeopardize affordable medical education for the poor and middle class.

The YSRCP leaders recalled that during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, 17 new government medical colleges were initiated to expand access to medical education and healthcare across the state. Of these, five colleges had already become functional, while construction of two more was completed before the government changed hands. They alleged that the current administration is now attempting to reverse those gains by transferring public assets into private control.

“The previous government’s goal was to ensure that even rural students had access to quality medical education at minimal cost. Now, that vision is being dismantled for political and financial gain,” the leaders said.

They further pointed out that even BJP-ruled states continue to operate newly established medical colleges under government management, demonstrating that privatization is neither necessary nor justified.

In their appeal, the YSRCP delegation urged Prime Minister Modi to advise the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw the privatization proposal and safeguard the state’s public medical institutions. They emphasized that protecting government-run healthcare infrastructure is vital to ensuring equitable medical access for all sections of society.

