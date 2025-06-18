Shubhanshu Shukla-Led Axiom-4 Gets Delayed Again Citing Space Station Repairs, Check New Date Here

The Axiom-4 mission to the International Space Station (ISS), previously delayed and expected to launch on June 19, has been pushed further.

The latest update confirms the mission will not take off before Sunday, June 22. Among the four-member crew is Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, marking a historic milestone for India’s human spaceflight ambitions.

India’s First Collaborative Space Mission Since 1984

This mission holds immense significance as it is India’s first manned space collaboration since Rakesh Sharma’s flight in 1984. Group Captain Shukla, a Gaganyaan astronaut-designate, is all set to become the first Indian to set foot aboard the ISS.

The mission has drawn national and global attention, symbolizing a major leap in India’s space exploration efforts.

Now targeting no earlier than Sunday, June 22 for Falcon 9 to launch @Axiom_Space’s Ax-4 mission to the @Space_Station → https://t.co/LU1wyD7X9s https://t.co/Rx3qcppoqQ — SpaceX (@SpaceX) June 18, 2025

Launch Setbacks: Weather and Technical Snags Delay Liftoff

The mission has faced multiple hurdles. Initially, unfavorable weather conditions postponed the schedule. Later, a liquid oxygen leak in SpaceX’s Falcon-9 booster led to a last-minute delay on June 11.

Although SpaceX has resolved the leak and ISRO has verified the fix, a separate issue concerning the ISS Zvezda module is under review by NASA and Russia’s Roscosmos.

The technical issue with the Russian Zvezda module—a critical segment for docking—emerged during a routine inspection aboard the ISS. Cosmonauts detected and sealed a pressurization leak, but further troubleshooting continues. This problem must be resolved to ensure a safe docking for the Axiom-4 crew.

ISRO Chairman Dr. V Narayanan and his team remain stationed in Florida, closely monitoring mission readiness. With the stakes so high, every detail is being triple-checked to ensure safety and mission success.

In an update Tuesday night, @Axiom_Space said it, NASA and SpaceX are now targeting no earlier than Sunday, June 22, for the launch of Ax-4. Statement: pic.twitter.com/KByErr0wjw — Spaceflight Now (@SpaceflightNow) June 18, 2025

Tight Launch Window Could Affect Future ISS Operations

Delaying beyond June 22 could severely impact the ISS’s tight schedule. NASA pre-plans all crewed and cargo missions months in advance.

The ISS only has a limited number of docking ports, and its orbital mechanics require launches to be aligned precisely with its flight path. Missing this window could push back other crucial missions and supply deliveries.

The four astronauts, including Group Captain Shukla, have already been in strict quarantine for nearly three weeks. While necessary for health safety, the prolonged isolation could potentially affect physical and mental preparedness for spaceflight, especially for a 14-day mission requiring peak performance.

Time-Sensitive Science Experiments at Risk

Adding to the urgency is a set of 60 scientific experiments designed for the mission. These include seven selected by ISRO, all with specific viability windows.

Continued delays could jeopardise their outcomes, as some are sensitive to environmental factors and time constraints.

