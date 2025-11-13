LIVE TV
Home > Space and Science > Stunning Northern Lights Tonight To Illuminate Skies Again, Check Where Can You Watch It From

Stunning Northern Lights Tonight To Illuminate Skies Again, Check Where Can You Watch It From

Skywatchers across the United States may witness a stunning Northern Lights display on November 12 as a strong geomagnetic storm reaches Earth. According to NOAA, the coronal mass ejection from the Sun could make the aurora visible across more than 20 states, from Alaska to New York.

November 13, 2025 03:33:04 IST

Skywatchers across the United States may witness another stunning display of the Northern Lights on November 12. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center reported that a coronal mass ejection (CME) – a burst of plasma and magnetic energy from the Sun, is expected to reach Earth around midday.

The resulting geomagnetic storm is classified as a G2 (moderate) event, with a K-index of 6, which could extend aurora visibility much farther south than usual.

Northern Lights Visible Across Multiple States

The aurora borealis, created when solar particles collide with Earth’s magnetic field, produces glowing waves of light in the sky. On November 11, people in states as far south as Texas, Florida, and Colorado spotted the rare phenomenon.

NOAA said this ongoing solar activity may continue to dazzle stargazers across nearly two dozen states, including Alaska, Montana, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts, among others. The storm’s strength could allow the lights to be seen up to 1,000 kilometers away under clear skies.

Experts recommend watching the Northern Lights between 10 PM and 2 AM local time for the best chance of visibility. Viewing depends on clear skies and low light pollution, as the aurora is not visible during daylight.

NASA advises finding a dark spot away from urban areas and using long-exposure settings on cameras to capture the phenomenon effectively. Residents are encouraged to look northward, as the lights may appear as faint glows or bright streaks depending on storm intensity.

NOAA forecaster Shawn Dahl said that geomagnetic storms can be unpredictable and highly dynamic, often varying in strength and visibility. “These types of storms can be very variable. There’s a lot of dynamics that go on with them,” Dahl explained. He added that with favorable weather, millions across the northern and central US could experience one of nature’s most extraordinary light shows tonight, marking one of the most powerful auroral events of the year.

