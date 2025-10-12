18-year-old Jaira Joy wins Red Bull's Dance Your Style title in all-female final

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE WORLD FINAL SHOWS: LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (OCTOBER 11, 2025) (RED BULL CONTENT POOL – see restrictions before use) 1. WIDE SHOT OF INTUIT DOME AND STAGE 2. VARIOUS OF JAIRA JOY'S PERFORMACE IN THE FINAL 3. VARIOUS OF WAACKXXXY'S PERFORMANCE IN THE FINAL 4. CROWD VOTING BY PRESSING A HANDHELD LIGHT RED OR BLUE 5. VARIOUS OF JOY BEING NAMED THE WINNER/ JOY CELEBRATING/ CARRIED ABOVE THE HEADS OF THE PERFORMERS ON THE STAGE 6. (SOUNDBITE) (English) RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE 2025 CHAMPION JAIRA JOY SAYING: "I think I will not really recognize that this has happened until I'm back in the Netherlands again. And I think I will be awake the whole night like, what just happened? Right now I'm still like, my mind is everywhere and just all the sweet messages from everyone. Its amazing." 7. VARIOUS OF JOY WITH HER TITLE POSING FOR PHOTOS STORY: Jaira Joy from the Netherlands became the first female dancer to win the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final title on Saturday (October 11). The 2025 dance off was the first-ever all-female final and took place in front of a crowd of 10,000 at the Induit Dome in Los Angeles. Joy beat 2023 world champion Waackxxxy from South Korea and is now only the fifth dancer to win the prestigious global title. Joy was one of a host of dancers, from 46 countries, who competed for eight spots in the World Final stage before reaching the final against Waackxxxy. (Production: Simon Ormiston)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)