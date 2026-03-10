23 Red Cards! Atletico Mineiro vs Cruzeiro Brazilian Football Match Unfolds Mass Hysteria With Fierce On-Field Fight: WATCH

The legendary Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto, or Mineiro as it is affectionately called, witnessed mass chaos on Sunday, March 8. A thrilling Campeonato Mineiro showdown between fierce rivals Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro turned out to be something quite different after a referee dished out as many as 23 red cards, a record number in Brazilian football for a single game.

The Incident

Although on paper, Cruzeiro emerged victorious with a 1-0 win, the game is now remembered mainly for the mass brawl that took over the pitch towards the end of the match. The game was balanced most of the time and it was the striker Kaio Jorge who scored the only goal for Cruzeiro after 60 minutes.

Nevertheless, things took a turn for the worse after a late foul. Goalkeeper of Atletico Mineiro, Everson made a diving save and then tackled midfielder of Cruzeiro, Christian. Everson, who seemed to be insulting Christian, came very close to him when the latter was on the ground. The insult was a spark; players of Cruzeiro instantly surrounded the goalkeeper to protect their teammate, leading a chain reaction of violence involving players, substitutes, and coaches who had left their respective dugouts.

SCENES: Chaos broke out earlier today when a Cruizero player ran into the Athletico Minero goalkeeper during a Brazilian league game earlier today. pic.twitter.com/j7YRBSJ8Nr — Man of Letters. (@Letter_to_Jack) March 9, 2026







Red Cards List

The official tasked with managing the game had almost no other alternative but to clear the field completely in a massive operation. The old Brazilian record of dismissals (22 red cards) during the 1954 match between Portuguesa and Botafogo was surpassed when the referee finally made the decision to send off 23 players.

Everson, Renan Lodi, Gabriel Delfim, Junior Alonso, Alan Franco Hulk Lyanco, Ruan Tressoldi, Alan Minda, Mateo Cassierra, and Angelo Preciado were all the Atletico Mineiro players who got marching orders.

Cruzeiro’s list of expulsions was just as long and included Christian, Fabrcio Bruno, Lucas Romero, Kaio Jorge, Joo Marcelo, Kau Prates, Lucas Villalba, Cssio, Matheus Henrique Walace Fagner, and Gerson.

Clarification From Hulk

Hulk, who used to play for the Brazilian national team and was one of the players who received the red card, conveyed his sorrow for what happened. He thought the referee did not manage to control the players, and everyone lost their temper. That is why, in a very straightforward way, he described how everything got out of control.

“You have to either control the game or it is going to become a complete mess, ” said the experienced striker.

Although Cruzeiro is the winner of the match and keeps their lead, both teams are under serious professional misconduct investigation and a risk of potentially long suspensions.