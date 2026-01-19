LIVE TV
Home > Sports > 5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India

5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India

Virat Kohli scored 124 against New Zealand in the third ODI of the three-match series but his knock couldn't take India home as the side lost the match by 41 runs.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 19, 2026 13:37:18 IST

5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India

Virat Kohli was in a brilliant touch during the three-match series against New Zealand. After scoring 93 in the first match, Kohli got to a hundred in the third encounter. But the right-handed batter’s efforts went in vain as India were bowled out for 296 while chasing 338 to lose the match by 41 runs. 

With the defeat, Team India also lost the series 1-2. This was one of those rare instance where Kohli’s brilliance with the bat couldn’t take India over the line in a run chase. Here we take a look at the unsuccessful run chases where Kohli got a ton but India didn’t win the game. 

123 vs New Zealand (2014)

India were handed a target of 293 in Napier. The side didn’t have a good start to the chase and lost wickets regularly. Virat Kohli held the fort at one end and scored 123. But he didn’t really get any support from the other end and India were bowled out for 268 to lose the match by 24 runs. 

106 vs Australia (2016)

Riding on a brilliant batting from Aaron Finch and David Warner and some aggressive batting from Steve Smith, Australia posted 348/8 in 50 overs in Canberra. India started off the chase well with Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan putting up 65 for the first wicket. Rohit departed for 41 off 25. 

Dhawan was then joined by Virat Kohli and the two dominated the Australian bowling for the majority part of the chase and notched up individual hundreds. While Dhawan got 126, Kohli scored 106 off 92. But no other batter was able to chip and India were bundled out for 323 to lose the match by 25 runs. Kane Richardson bagged a fifer for Australia. 

107 vs West Indies (2018)

Chasing 284 against West Indies in Pune, Virat Kohli got 107. But his century went in vain as Kohli didn’t get much support from the other end and India lost wickets regularly to get all out for 240. India lost the match by 43 runs. 

123 vs Australia (2019)

Australia piled up 313/5 in Ranchi. Aaron Finch who was leading Australia missed out on a hundred by 7 runs while his opening partner Usman Khawaja notched up a ton. In reply, it was only Virat Kohli who looked in control as he got 123 off 95. But India were bowled out for 281 and lost the match by 32 runs.

124 vs New Zealand (2026)

India were chasing 338 in the final ODI in Indore against New Zealand. While India lost wickets, Kohli was the lone warrior. He struck 124 but India couldn’t go over the line. 

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 1:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

