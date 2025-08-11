LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan Anas al-Sharif donald trump uk gaza jensen huang Karrion Kross business news gauri khan
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?

A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?

In 2016 when Vince McMahon resurrected Goldberg it was reported that John Cena, the highest paid star in WWE with a contract worth $9.5 million, was furious. Rumors of Goldberg being paid more to appear one time fed the frustration and Cena started to feel that his years of service and leadership was not valued properly.

The case indicated the struggle between the management and star performers in the high stakes of wrestling.
The case indicated the struggle between the management and star performers in the high stakes of wrestling.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 11, 2025 00:20:14 IST

In what may have been one of the brief instances where WWE veteran John Cena decided to express visible frustration, the report claimed that Cena was evidently livid at the reappearance of a major WWE performer-reintroduced upon Vince McMahon himself, despite Cena himself having been considered in long-standing terms the cornerstone of the company.

Backstage tension in 2016

Focusing on the recounting of the sudden appearance of Goldberg in 2016, the occurrence could be seen as the power play shock. At the same time that Cena was the top paid star in WWE, with an eye popping current $9.5 million contract, he did not like the rumor that Goldberg was being paid even greater amounts, per appearance.

The response of Cena was not just a bit of ego. The decision, to him, carried the judgment that years of servitude and leadership would be discounted or, even, belittled. This was the face of a generation in WWE and he was taking a backseat, however non-official, to some degree.
It was a tune to home audiences and an elixir to TV ratings and Goldberg smartly returned. But to Cena it was a reminder of the more extensive forces at play Vince McMahon and his erratic booking, and as a reminder even a franchise performer was still the plaything of the creative regime.

But this is not so very simple after all. Anger was not really a simple instance of jealousy amongst Cenas, but it was based on the sense of respect and value. He knew how to conduct business in wrestling but felt that the business owed him in turn. The back to back of Goldberg rekindled the spirit of justice or rather injustice in Cena.

Business decisions and Human costs

This scene is symbolic of the sort of stresses which go on behind the scenes: superstars who have paid their dues, but still must negotiate tricky relationships with those in charge. The platform and star power coupled with his numerous championship escapades had made Cena influential, but then again he was human enough to feel disregarded when another superstar returned to the fold.

And, really, this situation did not give rise to hatred of goldberg. It showed the two sides of the industry: the spectacle and hierarchy of the industry, the performance and the policy. 

Also Read: WWE Clash at Paris 2025 Match Card Predictions: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and a Six-Man Showdown

Tags: GoldbergGoldberg WWE returnjohn cenaJohn Cena newsVince McMahonWWE

RELATED News

Maharaja Trophy 2025 Live Streaming: Where and How to Watch Every Match Online, TV and OTT
Rohit Sharma’s New Lamborghini Sparks Curiosity — What’s Behind The Mysterious ‘3015’ Number Plate?
Annu Rani and Animesh Kujur Shine Bright in Bhubaneshwar’s Thrilling Athletics Showcase
Alliance Or Ambush? The Rock’s Master Move Revealed!
The Missing Midfielder That Could Tilt The Balance In Tottenham’s Favor

LATEST NEWS

Al Jazeera Journalist Anas al-Sharif’s Final Message Before Being Killed By Israel: ‘Do Not Forget Gaza’
64 Today, Suniel Shetty Looks Half His Age, Here’s The Secret You Need to Know!
ICMAI CMA Intermediate And Final Result Declared For June 2025, Check Here
ICMAI Declares CMA Intermediate And Final Results For June 2025, Check Here
Donald Trump’s New Visa Move Could Uproot Thousands of H-1B Dependent Children – Here’s What You Must Know
Why Is Mouni Roy Done Playing By Bollywood’s Rules? Read to Know!
Why Have UK Households Been Urged to Close Windows For Four Weeks? Reason Will Leave You Shocked
Jacqueline Fernandez Turns 40: Check Her Net Worth, Best Movies, And Exciting Upcoming Projects
Meat Shop Shut On Independence Day? Check Out The Latest Controversy Over Kalyan Civic Body Order
Saudi Crown Prince Linked to Jeffrey Epstein? Photo in Epstein’s NYC Home Sparks Massive Outrage
A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?
A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?
A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?
A Veil Over the Ring, What Really Riled John Cena?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?