WWE Clash at Paris 2025 Match Card Predictions: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and a Six-Man Showdown

WWE Clash at Paris 2025 Match Card Predictions: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and a Six-Man Showdown

WWE Clash at Paris 2025 is shaping up after a dramatic SummerSlam. Key match predictions include Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed Title, John Cena vs. Logan Paul, and a six-man tag with CM Punk, LA Knight, and Roman Reigns vs. The Vision. Naomi, Dominik, and Vaquer also feature.

WWE Clash at Paris 2025 is shaping up (Image Credit - X)
WWE Clash at Paris 2025 is shaping up (Image Credit - X)

Published: August 10, 2025 20:50:00 IST
Published: August 10, 2025 20:50:00 IST

With SummerSlam 2025 now behind us, WWE shifts focus to its next major international event: Clash at Paris, set for August 31. Previous overseas shows like Clash at the Castle in Wales and Scotland highlighted Drew McIntyre in world title matches, and history may repeat itself in France. A match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appears likely after the two clashed on SmackDown.

Also confirmed is a long-awaited singles match between John Cena and Logan Paul, promising global appeal and a major moment in Cena’s farewell run.

Naomi Defends Against Rising Star Vaquer

Newcomer Stephanie Vaquer is set to challenge Naomi for the Women’s World Championship after winning a tri-branded Battle Royal at Evolution II. While Naomi must first defend against IYO SKY on Raw, a title loss seems unlikely. Naomi’s reign is gaining momentum, and defeating Vaquer—without hurting her credibility—would further solidify her for a possible showdown with Rhea Ripley at Crown Jewel. Vaquer’s loss would mark her first on the main roster, but also elevate her status.

Cena vs. Paul Brings Star Power

Fresh off losing the Undisputed WWE title at SummerSlam, John Cena has his next chapter lined up: a showdown with Logan Paul. This marks their first singles clash, and while no title is at stake, it’s a blockbuster draw for international fans. Cena’s retirement tour will likely include several marquee opponents, and Paul is a fitting next chapter. It’s a match that blends nostalgia with mainstream relevance.

Dominik vs. Styles Continues IC Title Feud

After retaining his Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam, Dominik Mysterio was once again confronted by The Phenomenal One. A rematch in Paris makes sense. While Styles could elevate the title, Dominik’s reign has more to gain from beating a legend twice, especially as Judgment Day’s internal dynamics remain in flux.

Cody vs. McIntyre Headlines with Gold on the Line

All signs point to Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre headlining Clash at Paris for the Undisputed WWE Championship. After McIntyre’s brutal Claymore through the announce table, Cody may be off TV briefly, but expect his return by August 31. It’s unlikely Rhodes drops the title here, but the match itself is a worthy main event—possibly setting up a longer feud into Crown Jewel and beyond.

Punk, Reigns and Knight Unite Against The Vision

Seth Rollins’ new faction, The Vision, has dominated Raw since WrestleMania 41, but tensions are rising. With CM Punk and LA Knight both targeting Rollins and Roman Reigns seeking revenge after SummerSlam a six-man tag match seems inevitable. Instead of another title defense, WWE may book The Vision vs. Punk, Knight, and Reigns, offering spectacle, stakes, and a setup for future title matches at Crown Jewel.

Tags: Cody Rhodes, john cena, WWE

WWE Clash at Paris 2025 Match Card Predictions: John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and a Six-Man Showdown

