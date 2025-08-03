Home > Sports > AB de Villiers Breaks Drought, Breaks Records: South Africa Crowned WCL Champions

AB de Villiers Breaks Drought, Breaks Records: South Africa Crowned WCL Champions

AB de Villiers ended his trophy drought with a stunning unbeaten 120 as South Africa defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets to win their first WCL title. Chasing 196, they cruised home in 16.5 overs. De Villiers was named Player of the Match and Tournament, capping a legendary campaign in style.

AB de Villiers ended his trophy drought (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 3, 2025 09:08:33 IST

AB de Villiers delivered a fairytale finish to his career-long trophy drought, blasting an unbeaten 120* off 60 balls to guide South Africa Champions to their maiden World Championship of Legends (WCL) title. Chasing 196, South Africa romped home with 9 wickets in hand and 19 balls to spare, capping off a stunning turnaround from their 2024 disappointment. With this knock, de Villiers not only secured victory but also cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.

Hafeez Leads, Sharjeel Shines but Pakistan Fall Short Again

Pakistan Champions opted to bat first after winning the toss, hoping to put pressure on South Africa in the high-stakes final. Sharjeel Khan’s fluent 76 anchored the innings, as Pakistan posted a strong 195/5. However, they lost momentum at key moments thanks to tight spells from Wayne Parnell (2/32) and Hardus Viljoen (2/38). Despite the promising total, Pakistan’s hopes of redemption after the 2024 final loss were undone by what came next.

Vintage AB: Century, Trophies & a Legacy Sealed

South Africa’s reply was nothing short of spectacular. AB de Villiers, battling a hamstring strain, lit up the final with strokeplay reminiscent of his prime. Supported by Hashim Amla early and then JP Duminy, he dismantled Pakistan’s attack and ended the chase in just 16.5 overs. His 125-run stand with Duminy was a clinic in timing and pressure management. De Villiers ended the tournament as Player of the Match, Player of the Tournament, top run-scorer, and leader in centuries—an all-time great finishing in style.

A Win for the Ages: Emotional Farewell and Team Triumph

As South Africa lifted their first WCL title, emotions ran high. De Villiers teared up as he held the trophy, later revealing that it was his children who convinced him to come back for one last run. From underwhelming in 2024 to unstoppable in 2025, South Africa’s rise was powered by belief and by a man who rewrote his story under the brightest lights. This final will be remembered not just as a win, but as AB de Villiers’ ultimate redemption.

Malti Marie Turns Photographer, Snaps Adorable Moments Of Dad Nick Jonas Performing Live During Tour
