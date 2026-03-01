LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026: While Abhishek Sharma struggled, Sahibzada Farhan delivered a record-breaking run. Here’s a full stats comparison.

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026 | Image Source - X/@icc & X/@bcci
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026 | Image Source - X/@icc & X/@bcci

Published By: Unnati Madan
Published: March 1, 2026 23:17:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

The ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has been a tournament of contrasts, especially if we compare the performances of two young openers from arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Abhishek Sharma and Sahibzada Farhan — two openers, who endured two completely different journeys in the T20 World Cup 2026 has to be one of the biggest highlights of the tournament.

Sahibzada Farhan’s Record-Breaking Run in T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan’s star opener Sahibzada Farhan scripted history with his powerful performances in the ongoing tournament. Sahibzada ended his journey in the T20 World Cup 2026 on a glorious note by breaking the record of Indian legend Virat Kohli for the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

His consistency and electrifying performances made Sahibzada Farhan a sensation. He finished the tournament with a whopping 383 runs at an average of 76.60, surpassing the previous best total of 319 runs from Virat Kohli at the 2014 edition of the World Cup.

You Might Be Interested In

Most runs at single edition of the Men’s T20 World Cup

PLAYER RUNS
Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) 383 (2026)
Virat Kohli (India) 319 (2014)
Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka) 317 (2009)
Babar Azam (Pakistan) 303 (2021)
Mahela Jayawardena (Sri Lanka) 302 (2010)

Sahibzada Farhan also became just the second player in T20 World Cup history to have scored multiple centuries, with both his hundreds coming during the ongoing tournament.

The West Indies legend, Chris Gayle, also scored two centuries in the T20 World Cup, but they came in two different editions in 2007 and 2016. That means Sahibzada Farhan is the first player to score two hundreds in the same tournament.

Sahibzada’s efforts weren’t enough for Pakistan as they couldn’t make it to the knockout stage for the second T20 World Cup in a row.

Abhishek Sharma’s Struggles in the T20 World Cup 2026

Talking about the Indian opener, Abhishek Sharma, the youngster is having a disappointing time in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026. 

For three games, Abhishek Sharma couldn’t open his account in the marquee tournament. He started his campaign in the tournament with an embarrassing duck against the USA. Following this, he had to miss India’s second game in the Super 8 round against Namibia because of stomach flu. 

Abhishek then scored two more ducks in the following games and was able to open his account in the game against South Africa, where he failed to make it big with the bat and was dismissed for just 15 runs off 12 balls.

However, in Chennai, the left-hander finally displayed his prowess by adjusting his approach and playing with more control. He played a crucial knock of 55 runs off 30 balls. During the knock, he reached his half-century in 26 deliveries. Though, it was his second slowest fifty in T20Is, it looked like one of his most mature innings.

It has to be noted that out of his first 50 runs, 34 came straight down the ground. That means 68 percent of his runs at that point were scored in that area, the highest in his T20I career. He mainly targeted the straight boundaries, hitting over long-on and long-off, and also driving cleanly back over the bowler’s head.

However, not everything went his way. Abhishek had a tough evening in the field after India chose to bowl first at Eden Gardens in the must-win match against the West Indies. Abhishek wasted another chance to make an impact during the IND vs WI Super 8 match. Abhishek went back to the pavilion after scoring just 10 runs off 11 balls, hitting 2 fours.

T20 World Cup 2026 Performance Comparison: Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan

Category Abhishek Sharma Sahibzada Farhan
Matches / Innings 7* 7 / 6
Total Runs 70+ 383
Batting Average ~14.00 76.60
Strike Rate 140.00+ 160.25
100s / 50s 0 / 1 2 / 2
Highest Score 55 (30 balls) vs Zimbabwe 100* vs Namibia
Notable Record Most ducks by an Indian opener in a single T20 World Cup (3) Most runs in a single T20 World Cup edition (383)

ALSO READ: IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 11:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Abhishek SharmaAbhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada FarhanIndia vs Pakistan cricketsahibzada-farhant20 world cup 2026

RELATED News

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: “Most Matured Innings” — Fans Applaud Sanju Samson For His Match-Winning Knock Against West Indies

IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

“Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

LATEST NEWS

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

How Is The UAE Rolling Out Aid For Stranded Tourists As Explosions Rattle Dubai, Abu Dhabi After US-Israel Strikes On Iran?

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

US Confirms Three Troops Dead, Five Seriously Hurt As Iran Fires Drones And Missiles; ‘Major Combat Operations Continue,’ Says Central Command

What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

“Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

Trump’s Warships In Danger? Iran Claims 4 Ballistic Missiles Hit USS Abraham Lincoln Amid Escalation- Can Tehran Sink America’s Mighty Aircraft Carrier?

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026
Abhishek Sharma vs Sahibzada Farhan: Comparing The Performances Of The Two Openers In T20 World Cup 2026

QUICK LINKS