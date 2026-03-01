LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed trump China US DUBAI former Iranian president ali khamenei death chandra grahan ayatollah ali khamenei Iran US War abrar-ahmed
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

Sanju Samson’s heroic unbeaten knock guided India to a thrilling victory over West Indies at Eden Gardens. Chasing 196, Samson held his nerve as big names fell, securing India’s spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals.

IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Match Report. Photo: BCCI- X
IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026, Super 8 Match Report. Photo: BCCI- X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Last updated: March 1, 2026 22:59:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson scripted a piece of cricketing history at Eden Gardens as India pulled off a thrilling five-wicket victory over the West Indies to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals on Sunday, March 1. Chasing a massive 196, Samson produced a masterclass under pressure, finishing unbeaten on 97 off just 50 balls—the highest score by an Indian in a T20 World Cup chase, surpassing Virat Kohli’s legendary 82.

Earlier in the evening, the West Indies looked set for an upset after being put in to bat. Despite Jasprit Bumrah’s clinical double-strike in the 12th over, an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*) propelled the Windies to 195/4. India’s fielding was unusually sloppy, with Abhishek Sharma dropping two crucial chances, allowing the Caribbean power-hitters to plunder 70 runs in the final five overs.

India’s response began aggressively but faced early setbacks. Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan fell within the powerplay, leaving the heavy lifting to Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav. While Suryakumar (16) and later Tilak Varma (27) provided support, it was Samson who dominated the bowling. He reached his fifty in just 26 balls and continued to find the fence whenever the required rate climbed.

You Might Be Interested In

The match reached a fever pitch in the penultimate over when Hardik Pandya miscued Shamar Joseph to extra-cover after being dropped earlier. With 7 runs needed off the final over, Shivam Dube rotated the strike to Samson, who promptly smashed Romario Shepherd for a six and a four to seal the game with four balls to spare.

This victory ensures India finishes second in the Super 8 Group 1, setting up a blockbuster semi-final clash against England at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5. West Indies, despite a valiant effort, are eliminated from the tournament.

First published on: Mar 1, 2026 10:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

IND vs WI: ‘Na Batting, Na Fielding’ — Abhishek Sharma Trolled by Fans After Poor Show vs West Indies in Kolkata Clash

IND vs WI: Is Team India Missing Virat Kohli in Big Chases? Worrying Stat Exposes India’s T20 World Cup Reality

“Inspired By Pakistani Players?” — Abhishek Sharma Trolled After Two Dropped Catches In IND vs WI Super 8 T20 World Cup 2026 Clash

IND vs WI: ‘Superman’ Suryakumar Yadav Takes Stunning Catch to Dismiss Roston Chase; Fans on X Hail India Captain

IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin To Become Chennai Super Kings’ Bowling Coach? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

LATEST NEWS

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

‘The Ballistic Missiles Didn’t Even…’: US CENTCOM Debunks Iran’s USS Abraham Lincoln Hit Reports, Calls IRGC Claims ‘LIES’

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

US Confirms Three Troops Dead, Five Seriously Hurt As Iran Fires Drones And Missiles; ‘Major Combat Operations Continue,’ Says Central Command

What Are B-2 Bombers And Why They Are Feared Worldwide: Inside The Stealth Giants Used In US-Israel Strikes On Iran’s Hardened Targets

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

Trump’s Warships In Danger? Iran Claims 4 Ballistic Missiles Hit USS Abraham Lincoln Amid Escalation- Can Tehran Sink America’s Mighty Aircraft Carrier?

IPL 2026: Ravichandran Ashwin To Become Chennai Super Kings’ Bowling Coach? Franchise Drops Massive Hint

China Slams Killing Of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei As ‘Grave Violation’ Of UN Charter, Urges ‘Immediate Stop’ To Military Operations

Middle East Tensions Soar: Dubai Gold Flows Curbed As Flights Halted Amid US-Israeli Strikes On Iran: Will Global Supply Be Hit?

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis
IND vs WI, T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson The Hero As India Beat West Indies By 5 Wickets To Qualify For Semis

QUICK LINKS