Home > Sports > Absolutely Shocking! Chess Fraternity In Mourning As Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away At 29

Absolutely Shocking! Chess Fraternity In Mourning As Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away At 29

Chess world in shock as American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29. Beloved player, educator, and content creator, he inspired countless fans and peers. Top players express grief over his untimely passing, calling it "heartbreaking" and "tragic."

Chess world in shock as American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29. (Photo: X)
Chess world in shock as American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky dies at 29. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 21, 2025 01:30:37 IST

Absolutely Shocking! Chess Fraternity In Mourning As Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Passes Away At 29

The international chess community is in shock following the untimely and tragic passing of American Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky at 29 years old. The news, revealed on Monday by the Charlotte Chess Center, termed Naroditsky as “a very talented chess player, teacher, and popular member of the chess family,” while requesting privacy for the mourning family.

Naroditsky, with his incredible talent on the chessboard, had just won the US National Blitz Championship and boasted a FIDE blitz rating of 2732 as of August 2025, placing him at 18th globally and 6th in the US. Apart from his professional success, he was also well regarded for his role as an educator and content creator, with his Twitch and YouTube channels having 340,000 and 482,000 subscribers respectively.



Top players from around the world expressed their shock and grief at his untimely passing. World No. 2 Hikaru Nakamura said, “I’m devastated. This is a massive loss for the world of chess.” Grandmaster Srinath Narayanan tweeted, “Lost for words. So young, so brilliant. The word ‘tragic’ doesn’t even begin to describe the emotion felt.”



Indian Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and Dronacharya award winner RB Ramesh also penned emotional eulogies. Ramesh said, “Deepest condolences to Danya’s family and friends. Cannot believe such a good human being is no more among us. He was very kind, polite, talented, and generous. We will miss you all, Danya.” Grandmaster Alireza Firouzja too posted, “Heartbreaking. My deepest condolences.”



Saint Louis Chess Club, where Naroditsky was a good friend and contributor, also lost him. “Daniel was a talented player, instructor, and cherished pillar of the chess community. His love for the game and dedication to teaching instilled countless players worldwide. He will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know him,” the club announced in a statement.



Naroditsky’s untimely death left a gap in the chess community, with players and fans across the globe recalling him not only for his phenomenal talent but also for his kindness and commitment to helping the next generation of chess players.

ALSO READ: Daniel Naroditsky Cause Of Death Under Scanner: What Really Happened To The Chess Prodigy?

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 1:30 AM IST
