ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK MONDAY OCTOBER 20, 2025

. SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK – MONDAY OCTOBER 20, 2025 . EXPECTED: . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NEW-SLB/PREVIEW – Benfica hold a training session ahead of their Champions League match away to Newcastle United EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1200GMT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-BAR-OLY/PREVIEW – Barcelona hold a press conference and training session a day ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Olympiacos. LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE 1100-1145GMT APPROX EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1400GMT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LEV-PSG/PREVIEW – Bayer Leverkusen hold a press conference and training session a day ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Paris St Germain. LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE FROM 1115GMT EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1400GMT . 5122-SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-ATM/PREVIEW – Arsenal hold a press conference and training session a day ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Atletico Madrid. LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE FROM 1315GMT EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1530GMT . SOCCER-SPAIN/ – Jenni Hermoso trains in open session with fans ahead of UEFA Women's Nations League semi-final against Sweden. Hermoso has been recalled to the squad after a year with new Sonia Bermudez naming her in the squad at the first opportunity as well as Mapi Leon who has not played for the national team since 2022. EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1830GMT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-LEV-PSG/PREVIEW – Paris St Germain hold a press conference and training session a day ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Bayer Leverkusen. LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE FROM 1455GMT EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1900GMT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-ARS-ATM/PREVIEW – Atletico Madrid hold a press conference and training session a day ahead of their UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal. LIVE COVERAGE OF THE PRESS CONFERENCE AVAILABLE ON REUTERS LIVE FROM 1630GMT EDIT EXPECTED FROM 1930GMT . SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NEW-SLB/PREVIEW – Newcastle United and Benfica hold press conferences and training sessions ahead of their Champions League match. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-SHO-ITH/ – Al Shorta play Al Ittihad in the AFC Champions League Elite in Baghdad. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 2000GMT . SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-AHL-GFA/ – Al Ahli play Al Gharafa in the AFC Champions League Elite in Jeddah. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 2200GMT . TENNIS-VIENNA/ – Day one of the Vienna Open – an ATP 500 tournament. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . TENNIS-BASEL/ – Day one of the Swiss Indoors Basel – an ATP 500 tournament. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-SEA/ – The deciding game seven of the MLB American League Championship Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners at the Rogers Centre. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 0500GMT OCTOBER 21 . DELIVERED: . 4934-BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-SEA/ – Blue Jays beat Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in AL Championship DELIVERED 0556GMT . 5028-SOCCER-SAUDI-NEO-QAD/ – Quinones hat-trick hands Al-Qadsiah 3-1 win away to Neom DELIVERED 2319GMT . 4931-MOTOR-F1-USA/ – Verstappen's flawless U.S. Grand Prix win tightens F1 title race DELIVERED 2204GMT . 4930-SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-MUN/ – Amorim not resting on laurels after 'biggest' win as United boss DELIVERED 2112GMT . 4929-TENNIS-BRUSSELS/ – Canada's Auger-Aliassime up to ninth in Race for Turin after Brussels victory DELIVERED 1911GMT . 4924-MOTOR-RALLY-CENTRALEUROPEAN/ – Rovanpera wins in Central Europe, Toyota clinches fifth consecutive WRC title DELIVERED 1857GMT . 4933-MOTOR-SUPERBIKES-SPAIN/ – Razgatlioglu finally wins Superbike title ahead of switch to MotoGP DELIVERED 1745GMT . 4928-TENNIS-STOCKHOLM/ – Norway's Ruud brushes aside Humbert to win Nordic Open DELIVERED 1611GMT . 4926-TENNIS-ALMATY/ – Medvedev ends trophy drought with first title in 882 days at Almaty Open DELIVERED 1533GMT . 4924-MOTOR-RALLY-CENTRALEUROPEAN/ – Rovanpera wins in Central Europe, Toyota clinches fifth consecutive WRC title DELIVERED 1528GMT . 4917-TENNIS-NINGBO – Rybakina wins Ningbo title to close in on WTA Finals DELIVERED 1528GMT . 4919-GOLF-ASIAN/ – Foos comes from six shots back to win Macao Open in a playoff DELIVERED 1226GMT . 4920-MOTOR-RALLY-CENTRALEUROPEAN/ – Neuville crashes into bridge, Central European Rally stage 15 cancelled DELIVERED 1202GMT . 4958-SOCCER-USA-COL-LAFC/ – LAFC snatch playoff berth thanks to Moran's late equaliser against Colorado DELIVERED 1156GMT . 4916-TENNIS-OSAKA – Fernandez beats Valentova to claim Japan Open title DELIVERED 1012GMT . 4805-SOCCER-USA-VAN-DAL/ – FC Dallas clinches playoff berth with season-ending win at Vancouver DELIVERED 0529GMT . 4803-SOCCER-ARGENTINA-TAL-RIV/ – River Plate get much needed 2-0 road win over Talleres Cordoba DELIVERED 0257GMT . 4795-SOCCER-ARGENTINA-BOJ-BEL/ – Boca beaten 2-1 by Belgrano at Bombonera DELIVERED 0228GMT . 4802-SOCCER-USA-NSH-MIA – 'Messi League Soccer', Miami superstar scores hat trick in 5-2 win over Nashville DELIVERED 0157GMT . More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen . Television Editorial Support / tvsports@thomsonreuters.com Tel: +44 20 7542 2244

