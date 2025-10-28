LIVE TV
ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 28, 2025 14:46:32 IST

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

. SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025 . EXPECTED: . TENNIS-PARIS/ – Day two of the Paris Masters – an ATP Masters 1000 tournament at the Paris La Defense Arena. EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . OLYMPICS-2026/USA – One hundred days out from the 2026 Winter Games Milano Cortina, Team USA hosts a media summit in New York. REUTERS EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . CYCLING-SAFRICA/GRAVELBURN – Stage 3 of the Nedbank Gravel Burn is a 90km ride from Graaf Reinet t0 Blaauwater EDIT DELIVERY TIME TBA. PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES . SOCCER-SAUDI-AKH-HIL/ – Al Okhdood play Al Hilal in a King's Cup Round of 16 tie. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 2200GMT . SOCCER-SAUDI-NSR-ITH/ – Al Nassr play Al Ittihad in a King's Cup Round of 16 tie at Al Awwal Park in Riyadh. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 2200GMT . SOCCER-USA-CLT-NYC/ – Game one of the MLS Playoffs Round One tie between Charlotte FC and New York City at the Bank of America Stadium. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 0245GMT ON OCTOBER 29 . BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TOR/ – Game four of the MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. EDIT EXPECTED FROM 0430GMT ON OCTOBER 29 . BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TOR/REACTIONS – Press conferences following game four of the MLB World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium. EDIT EXPECTED AFTER 0630GMT ON OCTOBER 29 . SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-CRY/PREVIEW – Liverpool manager Arne Slot speaks to the media ahead of his team's EFL Cup fourth round tie against Crystal Palace. ACCESSED COVER TO BE CONFIRMED . DELIVERED: . 4782 – OLYMPICS-2026/ – File footage to mark 100 days until the 2026 Milano-Cortina Olympics begin on February 6. DELIVERED 0848GMT . 7013 – BASEBALL-MLB-LAD-TOR/ – Freddie Freeman homer in 18th gives Dodgers 2-1 lead against Blue Jays DELIVERED 0751GMT . 7012 – SOCCER-USA-MIN-SEA – Minnesota edges past Seattle on penalties to take playoff series opener DELIVERED 0430GMT . 7009 – SOCCER-USA-CIN-CLB/ – Cincinnati gets late goal to beat Columbus 1-0 in their playoff series opener DELIVERED 0327GMT . 7181 – BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-LAD/GAME 3 – Fans heat up Dodger Stadium ahead of Game 3 of World Series DELIVERED 0056GMT . 7007 – SOCCER-ARGENTINA-BAR-BOJ/ – Boca Juniors rally to beat 10-man Barracas Central DELIVERED 2303GMT . 7122 – TENNIS-PARIS/ – Bublik, Dimitrov win Paris Masters openers DELIVERED 2243GMT . 7003 – SOCCER-SAUDI-BAT-ALH/ – Al Ahli ease into King's Cup quarters DELIVERED 2232GMT . 6999 – TENNIS-PARIS/ – AndreyB Rublev eases into second round of Paris Masters DELIVERED 1826GMT . 7098 – SOCCER-RONALDO-JR – Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. follows father's footstepsB with Portugal U16s call-up DELIVERED 1819GMT . 7001 – CYCLING-SAFRICA/GRAVELBURN – Local rider extends lead on stage 2 of Gravel Burn race DELIVERED 1702GMT . 7103 – SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-TUDOR-FILE – Juventus sack coach Tudor after eight-match winless run DELIVERED 1547GMT . 7105 – SOCCER-ITALY-NAP/DE BRUYNE – De Bruyne set for lengthy stint on the sidelines DELIVERED 1526GMT . 7050 – SOCCER-AFGHANISTAN/WOMEN-REFUGEE – Afghan women return to international stage in FIFA tournament DELIVERED 1239GMT . 7036 – OLYMPICS-2026 – Winter Olympics to be a celebration of 'Armonia' DELIVERED 1113GMT . 6989 – MOTOR-RALLY/HELLAS – Vasilis Boudros emerges winner in traditional roadbook in Hellas Rally 24 Hours DELIVERED 1041GMT . More MLB content is available on Reuters Connect here: https://www.reutersconnect.com/all?sources=mlbimagen . Television Editorial Support / tvsports@thomsonreuters.com Tel: +44 20 7542 2244

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 2:46 PM IST
ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025
ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025
ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025
ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK TUESDAY OCTOBER 28, 2025

