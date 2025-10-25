Who Is Akil Khan? Accused In Australian Women’s Cricket Team Molestation Case Arrested In Indore

Two members of the Australian women’s cricket team, currently playing in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, were allegedly stalked and one of them molested by a motorcycle-borne man in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, police confirmed on Saturday.

According to agencies quoting police officials, the incident took place on Thursday morning along Khajrana Road. The players had stepped out of their hotel and were walking towards a nearby café when a man on a motorcycle began following them.

Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi said the accused allegedly touched one of the cricketers inappropriately before speeding away from the spot.

#WATCH | MP | Two members of the women’s Australian Cricket team were allegedly molested while they were on their way to a cafe from their hotel in Indore on 23rd October Additional DCP Crime Branch, Rajesh Dandotiya says, “The Security officers of the women’s Australian Cricket… pic.twitter.com/ekeLjtxxI2 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2025

The players informed their team’s security officer, Danny Simmons, who contacted local security liaison officers and arranged a vehicle to help the players. Following the report, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Himani Mishra met the cricketers, recorded their statements, and started legal proceedings.

An FIR was registered at the MIG Police Station under sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Who is Akil Khan? Australian Women’s Cricket Team Accused Harasser Identified and Arrested

A bystander reportedly managed to note down the motorcycle’s registration number, which enabled police to quickly identify and arrest the accused, Akil Khan, on Friday.

Police confirmed that Khan has multiple prior criminal cases registered against him.

“Khan has prior criminal cases registered against him, and an investigation is on in the case,” ACP Mishra said.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup: Australia to Face South Africa in Indore

The incident took place just hours before Australia’s final group-stage clash against South Africa at Holkar Stadium in Indore. Both teams have already secured their places in the semi-finals, but the outcome of Saturday’s match will determine the group leader.

Australia currently top the table with 11 points from six matches, while South Africa follow closely with 10 points. If the Proteas win, they will move to the top of the standings; any other result will leave the positions unchanged.

