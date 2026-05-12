‘Allow Vinesh Phogat To Take Trials’: Sakshi Malik Pleads Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Intervene Ahead Of Asian Games 2026 Trials — WATCH Video

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Sakshi Malik took to Twitter to share her opinion on the ongoing tensions between Vinesh Phogat and the Wrestling Federation of India. The 2016 Olympics bronze medalist urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention on the matter. Malik requested the WFI to consider Vinesh Phogat for the Asian Games 2026 trials, as she believes that it will give India another shot at a medal. Phogat, who reversed her retirement last year, was hopeful of making it to the Asian Games before targeting the LA Olympics 2028. However, she has been denied participation in the National Open Tournament in Gonda, which will be used as a selection criterion for the upcoming games.

WATCH: Sakshi Malik comes out in support of Vinesh Phogat







The conflict between the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and Vinesh Phogat is still intensifying. Vinesh was disqualified from the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, which is set for May 10–12, after the body last week prohibited her from competing in any event until June 26. Sakshi Malik has supported Vinesh Phogat in her battle with the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). WFI sent Phogat a show-cause notice, preventing her from competing in the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda. Phogat had reversed her retirement last year. Vinesh Phogat has been charged with lacking self-control and failing drug tests. Phogat arrived in Gonda on Monday to participate in the competition despite the obstacles, but she was not permitted.

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Sakshi Malik asks PM Modi to intervene

Sakshi Malik, who joined Vinesh Phogat in the wrestlers’ demonstration against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, has now publicly backed the celebrity wrestler. Sakshi requested PM Narendra Modi to permit Vinesh to conduct tryouts for the Asian Games when visiting WFI, which is currently led by Sanjay Singh, a close aide to Brij Bhushan. Giving Vinesh the chance will demonstrate that Indian athletes can thrive even after becoming mothers, she continued.

Vinesh, who became a mother recently giving birth to a baby girl with her husband, Somvir Rathee, hoped to add yet another medal to her Asian Games tally. In the past, she had won a gold medal in the 50 kg category at Jakarta in the 2018 games. In 2014, Vinesh won the bronze medal in the 48 kg category.

Sakshi, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, “Our federation brought such laws so that Vinesh isn’t able to make a comeback. I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister and the WFI to take Vinesh’s trials, so she can win a medal for India and set an example that in India, women can also play after becoming a mother, win a medal and make the country proud.”

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