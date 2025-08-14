LIVE TV
Amazon Prime Flexes Streaming Muscle In NBA Broadcast Game

The broadcasting of the upcoming NBA season will be different thanks to Amazon Prime Video, which will show 17 NBA Cup games, including the last one since October 31. Additionally, ESPN, NBC, and NBA League Pass networks would stream 50 more group stage events, giving the outlets comprehensive coverage.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 14, 2025 05:15:02 IST

The next season is prepared to be interesting in terms of broadcasting with the NBA Cup schedule rolling out by the end of the month, Amazon Prime Video streaming 17 marquee games, including the championship, which starts on October 31. Among them, there are five days of weekly doubleheaders that include the superstars fight such as Boston vs Philadelphia and Memphis vs Lakers.

Holidays, NBA and Amazon prime

The other group stage matches, or roughly 50 games, will be broadcast on ESPN, NBC, and NBA League Pass and that will provide a lot of reach on a wide range of platforms. Of note is the opening night which will see NBC back in NBA action with a blockbuster two game series on Oct. 31 as the champion Oklahoma City Thunder takes on the Houston Rockets, then a heavyweight clash with the Warriors and Lakers. Capitalizing on its dominance in the holiday and special event coverage, NBC keeps its spot; however, ESPN/ABC still plays key parts, with Christmas Day, All Star coverage, and retention of Finals privileges, through the vast numbers included in the new broadcast arrangements.

This new broadcasting strategy is to play out under a historic 11 year, 76 billion media deal between Disney, NBC Universal and Amazon Prime Video beginning with the 2025/26 season.
Collectively, these partnerships will offer fans a deeper, more available experience of streaming and non-streaming televised events, of high stakes regular season and NBA Cup games in every home. More options and increased availability of the games on live TV, streaming, and regional avenues as well, will be served to fans bringing in a new dawn of basketball broadcasting interest.

