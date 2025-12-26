LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Mumbai’s young wicketkeeper-batter, was rushed to a local hospital on Friday

Angkrish Raghuvanshi was stretchered Off. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ X)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi was stretchered Off. (Photo Credits: Screengrab/ X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: December 26, 2025 16:48:11 IST

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Young Mumbai cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi was stretchered off during the match against Uttarakhand. Angkrish was rushed to a local hospital after he sustained an injury just below his neck while attempting a catch at mid-wicket.

The incident took place during the 30th over when Saurabh Rawat tried a slog sweep but it took a top edge. Raghuvanshi who was stationed at mid-wicket charged in to grab the catch but instead struck his head on the turf. 

The Mumbai team players and the medical staff had attended him before he was stretchered off the field. According to a Sportstar report, there was a delay in arranging the stretcher and ambulance and the youngster looked pretty uncomfortable during that time.

Also Read: Rinku Singh’s Brisk 56-Ball Hundred Powers UP To Massive Total Against Chandigarh In Vijay Hazare Trophy

First published on: Dec 26, 2025 4:39 PM IST
Tags: Angkirsh RaghuvanshiCricket newsMumbai Cricket

Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

