Angkrish Raghuvanshi Rushed To Hospital After Sustaining Injury During Vijay Hazare Trophy Match

Young Mumbai cricketer Angkrish Raghuvanshi was stretchered off during the match against Uttarakhand. Angkrish was rushed to a local hospital after he sustained an injury just below his neck while attempting a catch at mid-wicket.

The incident took place during the 30th over when Saurabh Rawat tried a slog sweep but it took a top edge. Raghuvanshi who was stationed at mid-wicket charged in to grab the catch but instead struck his head on the turf.

Rohit Sharma’s team opener, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, got injured and was referred to the hospital in an emergency. He was taken off the field on a stretcher.🥺 Hope for everything will be good🙏 pic.twitter.com/ADBkrRHk2V — 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) December 26, 2025













Rohit Sharma during Angkrish Raghuvanshi’s injury. pic.twitter.com/Yv3CFzd0OS — Rohit Sharma Fan (@hitmanfanfollow) December 26, 2025







This doesn’t look good at all. The way Angkrish Raghuvanshi had to be taken off the field on a stretcher is really worrying. Hoping it’s nothing serious and that he makes a quick and full recovery. Get well soon Angkrish 💜#VijayHazareTrophy | #VijayHazareTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/Tfb50RgqS2 — Swapnil Vats (@iamswapnilvats) December 26, 2025







The Mumbai team players and the medical staff had attended him before he was stretchered off the field. According to a Sportstar report, there was a delay in arranging the stretcher and ambulance and the youngster looked pretty uncomfortable during that time.

