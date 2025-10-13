LIVE TV
Another Rare Record Of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Becomes The Youngest…

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest vice captain in the Ranji Trophy history, who has played as a player at the age of 14, playing in the name of Bihar. His amazing talent, leadership abilities, and bright future in Indian cricket are emphasized by his fast ascendancy.

October 13, 2025

This is an enormous success that draws attention to the fact that Vaibhav Suryavanshi has so much more potential and leadership prospects being so young. Vaibhav Suryavanshi is the youngest member in Ranji Trophy history to become a vice captain at the tender age of 14, in the Bihar team. This quick ascendancy serves to underline his immense talent, good leadership qualities and a bright future of Indian cricket. 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Cricketing Career

Suryavanshi entered the world of the cricketing game in a meteoric manner. In January 2024, at the age of 12 years and 284 days, he became one of the youngest to break through to the first class, having broken through together with Bihar. His first class statistics show that in five matches, he has made 100 runs in 10 innings but the natural talent and composure type of personality have impressed the people who have chosen him and this has made him reach the top within the shortest period possible. In September of 2024, he made his first appearance in the international scene when he attended the Under 19 tour of Australia to play in India, where, at his debut, he got a 58 ball century in a Youth Test match becoming the youngest Indian Under 19 to get a century. 

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s IPL Career

Suryavanshi was retained as a demonstration of his abilities, and made 76 of 46 balls against UAE and 67 of 36 balls in the semi finals against Sri Lanka in the 2024 ACC Under19 Asia Cup. Later on in November 2024, the 13 year old would sign an Indian Premier League contract and make the first young of his kind with an Indian Premier League career starting. He became the youngest player to reach the history of IPL when he debuted in April 19, 2025 at the age of 14 years 23 days with the Rajasthan Royals. In his first match he made 34 hits out of 20 balls with a 6 in the first ball. He later in the month became the youngest player to hit a hundred in IPL when he smashed a hundred and one off 38 balls against Gujarat Titans. It was the quickest of the IPL century ever and in 35 balls alone.

That the Bihar Cricket Association agreed to have Suryavanshi as the vice captain is an indicator to the fact that the organization is keen to develop the young talent and present it into the organization management. 

QUICK LINKS