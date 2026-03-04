Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off in grand style with a vibrant mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on March 3. Since then, the internet has been buzzing with pictures of the beautifully dressed Tendulkar family and their high-profile guests.

The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai. The celebrations have already turned into a star-studded affair.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding pics | ANI

Tuesday’s ceremony, hosted at the Royal Western India Turf Club in Mumbai, saw the presence of cricket icons including Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, and Irfan Pathan, and others.

Sara, Anjali at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

The Tendulkar family clearly stole the spotlight as Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara and son Arjun posed together for the media in stunning traditional ensembles.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding pics | ANI

Sachin Tendulkar chose a bright green kurta-pyjama set, which he paired with a printed jacket, while his wife Anjali went for a gorgeous blue outfit. She completed the look with heavy jewellery.

Sara Tendulkar looked glowing and beautiful in a pink lehenga.

Sara at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

The soon-to-be bride, Saaniya Chandhok, also joined the frame as she arrived with her family members for the celebrations. Saaniya opted for a pastel lehenga, looking pretty and adorable.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding | ANI

As the evening unfolded, former Indian cricket star Zaheer Khan arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple appeared joyous as they happily posed for the cameras.

Zaheer Khan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Harbhajan Singh was also spotted joining the family with his wife, Geeta Basra. Later in the evening, Irfan Pathan also arrived with his wife, Sara Baig.

Irfan Paithan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Among other high-profile guests were Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family.

Yuvraj at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Earlier in February, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai and extended an invitation for the wedding ceremony of his son.

Raj Thackrey at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Sachin Tendulkar has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding celebrations. Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year

(With ANI inputs)