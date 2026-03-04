LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Get a glimpse of Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok star-studded pre-wedding celebrations, featuring Sachin, Anjali, and Sara Tendulkar along with cricket icons Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, and Ravi Shastri, all dressed in stunning traditional ensembles.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | ANI Screengrab
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | ANI Screengrab

Published By: Uzma Fatima
Published: March 4, 2026 13:21:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off in grand style with a vibrant mehendi and sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on March 3. Since then, the internet has been buzzing with pictures of the beautifully dressed Tendulkar family and their high-profile guests.

The son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar is set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on March 5, 2026, in Mumbai. The celebrations have already turned into a star-studded affair.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding pics | ANI

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding pics | ANI

You Might Be Interested In

Tuesday’s ceremony, hosted at the Royal Western India Turf Club in Mumbai, saw the presence of cricket icons including Zaheer Khan, Harbhajan Singh, Ravi Shastri, and Irfan Pathan, and others.

Sara, Anjali at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Sara, Anjali at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

The Tendulkar family clearly stole the spotlight as Sachin Tendulkar, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara and son Arjun posed together for the media in stunning traditional ensembles.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding pics | ANI

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding pics | ANI

Sachin Tendulkar chose a bright green kurta-pyjama set, which he paired with a printed jacket, while his wife Anjali went for a gorgeous blue outfit. She completed the look with heavy jewellery.
Sara Tendulkar looked glowing and beautiful in a pink lehenga.

Sara at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Sara at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

The soon-to-be bride, Saaniya Chandhok, also joined the frame as she arrived with her family members for the celebrations. Saaniya opted for a pastel lehenga, looking pretty and adorable.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding | ANI

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding | ANI

As the evening unfolded, former Indian cricket star Zaheer Khan arrived for the pre-wedding celebrations with his wife, actress Sagarika Ghatge. The couple appeared joyous as they happily posed for the cameras.

Zaheer Khan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Zaheer Khan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Harbhajan Singh was also spotted joining the family with his wife, Geeta Basra. Later in the evening, Irfan Pathan also arrived with his wife, Sara Baig.

Irfan Paithan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Irfan Paithan at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Among other high-profile guests were Ravi Shastri, Yuvraj Singh and his wife Hazel Keech, and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, along with his family.

Yuvraj at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Yuvraj at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Earlier in February, Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali Tendulkar met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his official residence, Nandanvan, in Mumbai and extended an invitation for the wedding ceremony of his son.

Raj Thackrey at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Raj Thackrey at Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s pre-wedding event | ANI

Sachin Tendulkar has also extended invitations to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for the wedding celebrations. Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in August last year

(With ANI inputs) 

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 1:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Arjun TendulkarCricketharbhajan singhsachin tendulkar

RELATED News

SA vs NZ Weather Report: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In 1st Semi-Final Of T20 World Cup 2026 In Kolkata?

IND vs ENG: Abhishek Sharma OUT, Rinku Singh In- India’s Predicted XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

Happy Holi 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar Lead Charge As Cricket Fraternity Celebrate The Festival Of Colours | See Pictures

IPL 2026: RCB Confirm Participation In Chinnaswamy, But Will Also Play At THIS Stadium 1293 KM From Bengaluru- Check Venue-Wise Matches

IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Released On 6th or 7th March In Two Different Phases: Report

LATEST NEWS

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

B-Town Celebrities Paint The Town Red, Blue And Green- Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon And Many More Lights Up Social Media With Holi 2026 Celebration

Will Pakistan Join War Against Iran To Defend Saudi Arabia? After Khamenei Killing & Gulf Strikes, Here’s What Islamabad Said On 2025 Defence Pact

Who Is Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi? Srinagar MP Booked By J&K Police Over Alleged ‘Misleading’ Social Media Posts On Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran War

SKIMVB Samastha Public Exam Result 2026 OUT: Direct Link to Download 5th, 7th, 10th & 12th Class Results on result.samastha.info

Apple Launches New MacBook Air: M5 Chip, Faster CPU And Next-Gen GPU With Neural Accelerator—See Features and Price

Who Is Saaniya Chandok? Know All About Sachin Tendulkar’s To Be Daughter- In- Law- Check Net Worth, Career, Education And Much More

Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Sang-Yi Return, But What Dangerous Mission Awaits?

Bengaluru Techie Dies By Suicide After Alleged Harassment By Mother-In-Law Over Cooking; Accused Held

Rupee At Record Low: Why Has INR Crashed Past 92 Against US Dollar? From Soaring Crude Prices To Middle East War, What’s Dragging It Down? Explained

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok Pre-Wedding: Sachin, Anjali, Sara Tendulkar Glow in Star-Studded Celebration with Cricket Stars | In Pics

QUICK LINKS