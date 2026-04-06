Arshdeep Singh Dating Bollywood Actress Samreen Kaur? Punjab Kings Pacer’s Viral Snapchat Story Sparks Fresh Buzz in IPL 2026

Punjab Kings pacer and Team India star Arshdeep Singh is not just known for his sharp line and length, but also for his fun and quirky social media presence. From Instagram reels to Snapchat stories, Arshdeep keeps fans hooked — something he himself has acknowledged in past interviews. The young left-arm pacer is currently plying his trade in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, where he is part of the Punjab Kings squad.

Recently, Arshdeep grabbed attention off the field after posting a Snap Story in which he was seen holding a girl’s hand. Fans were quick to take screenshots, and the clip soon went viral, sparking curiosity around the mystery woman.

As speculation grew, a Punjab Kings fan claimed to have cracked the case. According to the user, the girl in the video is Bollywood actress and influencer Samreen Kaur. The big clue? A tattoo on the finger — something fans believe matches Samreen’s, leading many to connect the dots.

Check out the post here:

Arshdeep is dating Samreen Kaur.

You can see the “ ੧” tattoo on the hand its same on samreen kaur hand https://t.co/5ZqJjRRkH7 pic.twitter.com/xL3jwertGC — Supper Conolly (@KingsXIHumor) April 5, 2026







A user even unearthed a photo of Kaur at a PBKS IPL game at the New PCA Stadium.

So Arshdeep Singh is dating Indian actress Samreen Kaur 👀 Paji thought we won’t be able to guess the girl 😂 pic.twitter.com/k8NFjPeK2K — Chota Don (@choga_don) April 5, 2026

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an Indian actress and model who was also a Miss India 2018 Jammu & Kashmir finalist. She’s best known for her work in Punjabi music videos, Hindi web shows, and brand campaigns.

She gained attention after appearing in a Bollywood movie Nail Polish (2021) and has featured in music videos with artists like Badshah and Jass Manak. With over 4 million followers on Instagram, she has built a strong digital presence as well.

Arshdeep Singh Stats

Arshdeep Singh has been a regular part of the Punjab Kings setup since making his IPL debut in 2019. Over the years, he has picked up 97 wickets in 82 matches for the franchise, though his economy rate has hovered around nine.

In IPL 2026, the 27-year-old is yet to open his account in the wickets column. He was retained by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2025 auction for Rs 18 crore and played a key role in their run to the final, where they eventually lost to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

At the international level, Arshdeep is currently India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 127 wickets in 84 matches. Going forward, he will once again be crucial if Punjab Kings are aiming to go one step further and lift the trophy this season.

(Inputs from agencies)

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