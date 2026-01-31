LIVE TV
Winner Takes It All: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina – Australian Open 2026 Final Prize Money Revealed, Everything You Need to Know

The 2026 Australian Open Women's Singles Final will feature Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina who will rematch their 2023 final. The two players will battle in an intense match because they both want to win the first Grand Slam title of the season. Here are the details of Prize Money.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina (Image Credit: WTA via Instagram)
Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina (Image Credit: WTA via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 31, 2026 13:15:52 IST

The 2026 Australian Open Women Finals in the singles and doubles categories have a record prize money and this makes the championship even more meaningful to the competitors. Tennis Australia also reported a total prize pool of AUD $111.5 million, which is 16 percent higher than last year which goes to show the rising popularity of the tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina – Australian Open 2026 Final Prize Money Revealed

To win the singles championship, the winner will receive AUD $4.1 million (USD $2.75 million) and the loser will win AUD 2.15 million (USD $1.44 million). This contributes to the Australian Open being one of the most profitable events in the WTA Tour, not only in competitiveness but also in monetary gains of the top ranks in women’s tennis game. The champions in the doubles will equally divide AUD $900,000 (USD $604,000) with the finalists being paid AUD 485,000 (USD 325,000). The two doubles teams have overcome very tough draws, including three-set matches and tie breaks, which highlights how tough and hard they work to make it to the final. The prize money is not only the reward of their performance but also the acknowledgement of the increased popularity and popularity of doubles on the professional tour.

Australian Open 2026 Final: Aryna Sabalenka vs Elena Rybakina 

In the singles final, the world No.1, Aryna Sabalenka, will be playing against Elena Rybakina who is ranked fifth. In any case, Sabalenka will retain her top position, and Rybakina will become No. 3 in the WTA ranking in case she becomes a runner up. In addition to the points, the money at stake is large, as the championship could earn Rybakina more than AUD 4 million in case of victory which would be in addition to the money she earned in the previous finals, such as her 2025 WTA Finals victory in Riyadh. As each of the players has strong serves and aggressive play patterns, the final of the Australian Open in 2026 will guarantee both exciting tennis and a big payday on the basis of their status as the elite in the world arena.

First published on: Jan 31, 2026 1:15 PM IST
