GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in five-set epic match. The highly anticipated Australian Open 2026 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner has gone all the way to a fifth and deciding set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The match is being played on Friday and has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

Djokovic leads the final set 5–4 after breaking Sinner’s serve at a crucial moment. The 10-time Australian Open champion has shown great fighting spirit, coming back twice in the match to level it at two sets each against the defending champion.World number two Jannik Sinner made a strong start to the contest, winning the first set 6–3 and later taking the third set 6–4. However, Djokovic responded with his trademark resilience, winning the second set 6–3 and the fourth set 6–4 to force the match into a deciding fifth set.

Djokovic has not beaten Sinner in over two years, which makes this comeback even more impressive. The Serbian Secured a place in his 11th Australian Open final and is determined to turn the tide against the younger Italian.Djokovic will face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz booked his place earlier after a dramatic five-set victory over Alexander Zverev, despite struggling with an injury during the match.With the final set still unfolding, the outcome remains uncertain. One thing is clear, though: fans are witnessing a classic Australian Open battle between two of the best players in the world, with a place in the final at stake.

Novak Djokovic Vs Janik Sinner Social Media Reactions

NOVAK WAS A DAMN NEAR 8 TO 1 UNDERDOG AND HE PULLS OF THE UPSET OF THE CENTURY!!! THE JOKER DISPLAYS GREATNESS ONE MORE AND DEFEATS FATHER TIME FINALLY AGAINST SINNER #AO26

THIS IS WHY I LOVE TENNIS😭

THIS IS WHY I LOVE TENNIS😭

The critics and naysayers call him grandpa and say he doesn't belong out there anymore. 🤡 38-year-old Novak Djokovic takes out Jannik Sinner in 5 sets 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 to move on to the men's finals of the #AusOpen on Sunday vs Carlos Alcaraz.

फाइनल में शेर 🔥 What a blockbuster match. Those who were hoping to see a Sinner vs Carlos final will now have to watch Carlos vs Novak. 39yr old lion knocked out Sinner with a 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory.#AusOpen #NovakDjokovic

Novak vs Sinner pic.twitter.com/lcr2prBT0Q — Jesus in the Bando (@DeeRolaz) January 30, 2026

Novak Djokovic vs Sinner pic.twitter.com/Q3UpJ4DB93 — tiza (@Tizahj) January 30, 2026

NOLE QUITEN LA ILUSIÓN DEL 25 🤩 Novak Djokovic sacó a relucir su mejor versión para vencer al doble campeón defensor Jannik Sinner en otro PARTIDAZO a cinco sets: fue 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 ✅ 🆚 La final del #AusOpen será vs Carlos Alcaraz, su definición 38ª en Grand Slams pic.twitter.com/EGZtD3g2pl — Match Tenis (@MatchTenis) January 30, 2026

The GOAT shows why he’s the GOAT 🐐

The GOAT shows why he's the GOAT 🐐

Novak fights through every set, every point, and earns his shot at Australian Open glory #25! 🏆#NovakDjokovic #TennisLegend



Eighteen years ‌after his first Melbourne ‍crown, Djokovic will now strive for a record-extending 11th, against Alcaraz, and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title ​that has eluded him.

