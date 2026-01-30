LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife ajit-pawar c j roy donald trump Delhi murder case Kerala Story 2 teaser Anandapur fire Assaulting Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Novak Djokovic reinforced his GOAT credentials by defeating defending champion Jannik Sinner in a marathon five-set Australian Open 2026 semifinal, with fans flooding social media to hail the Serb as the greatest athlete of all time.

Novak Djokovic (Image credits :X)
Novak Djokovic (Image credits :X)

Published By: Shubham Madaan
Published: January 30, 2026 20:56:07 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Novak Djokovic beats Jannik Sinner in five-set epic match. The highly anticipated Australian Open 2026 semi-final between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner has gone all the way to a fifth and deciding set at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne. The match is being played on Friday and has kept fans on the edge of their seats.

You Might Be Interested In

Djokovic  leads the final set 5–4 after breaking Sinner’s serve at a crucial moment. The 10-time Australian Open champion has shown great fighting spirit, coming back twice in the match to level it at two sets each against the defending champion.World number two Jannik Sinner made a strong start to the contest, winning the first set 6–3 and later taking the third set 6–4. However, Djokovic responded with his trademark resilience, winning the second set 6–3 and the fourth set 6–4 to force the match into a deciding fifth set.

Djokovic has not beaten Sinner in over two years, which makes this comeback even more impressive. The Serbian Secured a place in his 11th Australian Open final and is determined to turn the tide against the younger Italian.Djokovic will face world number one Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Alcaraz booked his place earlier after a dramatic five-set victory over Alexander Zverev, despite struggling with an injury during the match.With the final set still unfolding, the outcome remains uncertain. One thing is clear, though: fans are witnessing a classic Australian Open battle between two of the best players in the world, with a place in the final at stake.

Novak Djokovic Vs Janik Sinner Social Media Reactions 


Eighteen years ‌after his first Melbourne ‍crown, Djokovic will now strive for a record-extending 11th, against Alcaraz, and the unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title ​that has eluded him.

Also read : Novak Djokovic Stuns Jannik Sinner in Five-Set Australian Open 2026 Semifinal, To Face Carlos Alcaraz in Final

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 8:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: aoAustralian OpenJannik Sinnernovak djokovicNovak Djokovic newstennis

RELATED News

T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed’s Controversial Remark Rekindles IND vs PAK Rivalry | Watch Video

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Trolled on Social Media After Celebrating Win Over Australia in 1st T20I

‘Absolute Cinema’ | Carlos Alcaraz vs Alexander Zverev: Social Media Reacts to Australian Open 2026 Five-Set Thriller in Melbourne

Australian Open 2026 Semifinal: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Alexander Zverev in Epic Five-Setter at Melbourne Park

IND vs NZ: Arshdeep Singh Roasts Shivam Dube Over Sixes and Paneer Diet After 4th T20I | Watch Video

LATEST NEWS

Not Supriya Sule, Not Praful Patel: Sunetra Pawar Likely To Become The New Maharashtra Deputy CM After Ajit Pawar’s Death, Check Swearing Ceremony Details Here

Watch Video | Bengaluru Police Inspector Caught Red-Handed by Lokayukta Accepting ₹4 Lakh Bribe, Ex-Excise Officer Sentenced, Crores Seized in DA Raids

Marwadi University Becomes Gateway to Indo–French Academic Collaboration with Choose France Tour 2026

Bengaluru Shocker Caught On CCTV: Morning Walk Turns Tragic For A 31-Year-Old Techie After She Gets Mauled By Neighbour’s Pet Dog, Gets 50 Stitches On Face

What Was CJ Roy’s Net Worth? Confident Group Owner Minted Money From Real Estate And Producing Reality Shows, Owned Rolls-Royce, Bugatti Veyron Worth Millions

‘Stabbed 600 Times With A Needle’ For Being ‘Disobedient’: How A Chinese Mother’s Abuse Of 10-Month-Old Sparks Outrage

Who Was Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy? 57-Year-Old Kerala Businessman Shot Himself Dead After Tax Raids

It’s Official! Donald Trump Picks Kevin Warsh As The New Fed Chair: ‘Have No Doubt He Will Go Down As One Of The GREATS’

Donald Trump Warns Keir Starmer Against Doing Business With China Amid Beijing Visit, Dubs It ‘Very Dangerous’ For The UK

JEE Mains Prep Tests Now Available On Google Gemini AI; Here’s How It Will Help Students With Mock Exams To Crack One Of India’s Most Competitive Entrance Exams

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend
GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend
GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend
GOAT Debate Ends? Novak Djokovic Defeats Jannik Sinner in Australian Open 2026 Thriller, Fans Hail Serb Legend

QUICK LINKS