Asia Cup: Pakistan team leaves for Dubai Stadium, match against UAE delayed by an hour
Home > Sports > Asia Cup: Pakistan team leaves for Dubai Stadium, match against UAE delayed by an hour

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 17, 2025 20:13:06 IST

Dubai [UAE], September 17 (ANI): Amid the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) threat to boycott the fixture against UAE on Wednesday, the Pakistan team has left for the Dubai International Stadium.

The fixture has been delayed for an hour from the scheduled time. PCB spokesperson Amir Mir, in a short press conference, provided an update about the current situation.

“The consultation process is ongoing, and PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi is discussing with former chairmen Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi, and on the other hand, online negotiations are also going on with Dubai. Immediately, the match between UAE and Pakistan has been delayed by one hour,” he said as quoted from Dawn.

Pakistan cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday but held a practice session. Pakistan’s decision was directly linked to its unhappiness with the ICC match referee Andy Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed.

PCB had lodged a complaint against Pycroft, accusing him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. The complaint came after Team India refused to shake hands with Pakistan players after their match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India’s stance on refraining from engaging in shaking hands with their counterparts was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, during which Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 tourists.

After the conclusion of the contest, the Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav explained the team’s stance to refuse a handshake with Pakistan and said, while speaking to reporters, “I feel a few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit. I have told it at the presentation as well. We stand with all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.”

“We stand with their families also and express our solidarity. As I said, we dedicate this win to our brave armed forces who took part in Operation Sindoor. As they continue to inspire us all, we will try our best to, whenever given the opportunity, inspire them as well if possible,” he added.

Pakistan white-ball head coach Mike Hesson expressed his disappointment about India refraining from engaging in the customary handshake when his side made attempts towards it. Hesson didn’t directly pin captain Salman Agha’s absence due to the incident that took place after the match, but alluded to it obliquely.

“We were ready to shake hands. We are obviously disappointed that our opposition didn’t do that. We sort of went over there to shake hands, but they had already gone to the changing room. That was a disappointing way for the match to finish. We were willing to shake hands. We were keen to shake hands at the end of the match, but that didn’t happen, and that was pretty much the end of it,” Hesson told reporters during the post-match press conference. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

