Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has been handed a two-match ban by the ICC following an on-field scuffle during the Asia Cup 2025 clash. India’s Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were fined their match fees, while Sahibzada Farhan was penalized for an inappropriate celebration.

Haris Rauf Suspended By ICC ( PHOTO: X)
Haris Rauf Suspended By ICC ( PHOTO: X)

Published: November 4, 2025 21:01:37 IST

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is the sport who has received a two-match ban by the ICC as a result of the on-field scuffle at the Asia Cup 2025, with T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah fined their match fees.

On Tuesday, the ICC affirmed that Rauf was suspended after a series of disciplinary hearings chaired by a match referee, Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft.

The move will mean that the first two ODIs of the 13-match series between Pakistan and South Africa on November 4 and 6 will be missed by the fiery pacer.

Rauf had 4 demerit points that the ICC claimed were made in 24 months which caused an automatic ban.

His behaviour, such as an alleged 6-0 hand sign in the direction of the crowd, mentioning about the political tensions was considered to be a violation of the code of conduct in the game.

Sahibzada Farhan, the opener of Pakistan, was also subjected to a one-third of the match fee and one demerit point after dancing with an AK-47 to celebrate his 50.

The accidents spoiled what was otherwise a high-voltage Asia Cup battle between the arch-rivals with emotions evidently going beyond the boundary lines.

The ICC has affirmed that more revision of the sanctions and pronouncements of the respective boards are yet to be made. 

First published on: Nov 4, 2025 9:01 PM IST
QUICK LINKS