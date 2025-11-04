Asia Cup Row: Haris Rauf Gets Banned By ICC For 2 Matches, Here’s What Triggered The Suspension

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf is the sport who has received a two-match ban by the ICC as a result of the on-field scuffle at the Asia Cup 2025, with T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah fined their match fees.

On Tuesday, the ICC affirmed that Rauf was suspended after a series of disciplinary hearings chaired by a match referee, Richie Richardson and Andy Pycroft.

The move will mean that the first two ODIs of the 13-match series between Pakistan and South Africa on November 4 and 6 will be missed by the fiery pacer.

Rauf had 4 demerit points that the ICC claimed were made in 24 months which caused an automatic ban.

His behaviour, such as an alleged 6-0 hand sign in the direction of the crowd, mentioning about the political tensions was considered to be a violation of the code of conduct in the game.

Sahibzada Farhan, the opener of Pakistan, was also subjected to a one-third of the match fee and one demerit point after dancing with an AK-47 to celebrate his 50.

The accidents spoiled what was otherwise a high-voltage Asia Cup battle between the arch-rivals with emotions evidently going beyond the boundary lines.

The ICC has affirmed that more revision of the sanctions and pronouncements of the respective boards are yet to be made.

