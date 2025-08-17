LIVE TV
Assist Of The Year? Watch Lionel Messi's Internet Breaking Backheel

Assist Of The Year? Watch Lionel Messi’s Internet Breaking Backheel

The cries and even calls for Lionel Messi to return to Europe demonstrated how popular he is among supporters worldwide.

In addition to improving Miami's MLS season, this triumph served as further evidence of Messi's unparalleled influence on the game.
In addition to improving Miami's MLS season, this triumph served as further evidence of Messi's unparalleled influence on the game.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: August 17, 2025 17:17:00 IST

Lionel Messi recovered brilliantly after an injury to play a brilliant game that reinforced the reasons why he is one of the most thrilling football players. As a substitute at the halftime, Messi scored a few touches and second halftime, and other players backed up with Messi, and this gave the game an immediate boost of brilliance that was one of the trademarks of Messi.

The mind blowing pass 

The first strand of magic that he applied was the 84th minute as he dribbled past the defenders before dashing off a clear shot to put Miami back in the lead. In another few minutes the Messi would score a jaw dropping no look back heel assist to Luis Suarez that threaded a pass so brilliantly that the Galaxy defense could not respond to it. Such a bold playing stunned fans and made them thirsty of more.

The rendition inspired a crowd to chant in a chorus “Messi! Messi! Messi!”even to the extent that fans called on the legendary forward to “come back to Europe” hinting that most people still think that his best years are still to be played. When interviewed, head coach Javier Mascherano heaped praise saluting Messi with his relentless spirit by noting that his wish to go out and play in each match was the only way to confirm how great he is.

Inter Miami in MLS

The victory boosted the spirit of the Inter Miami and reinforced their quest in the MLS race, as it provided the club with the energy and momentum during a critical stage in the season. Messi remains a superstar whether at home or on the pitch bringing a wave of lights and cheers to any ground he sets foot in.

Also Read: Barcelona Makes Controversial Calls To Win The La Liga 2025 Opener

Tags: inter miamiInter Miami vs LA galaxylionel messiLionel Messi Assistmls

