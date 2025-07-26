LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Australia Seal Series with Record-Breaking Chase in Basseterre Thriller

Australia Seal Series with Record-Breaking Chase in Basseterre Thriller

Australia chased down 214 to beat West Indies by 6 wickets in the 3rd T20I and seal the series 3-0. Shai Hope scored a brilliant 102* for the hosts, but Tim David's record-breaking 37-ball century and Mitch Owen's 36* powered Australia to victory in just 16.1 overs at Warner Park, Basseterre.

Australia chased down 214 to beat West Indies (Image Credit - X)

Published: July 26, 2025 13:55:18 IST

Australia produced a stunning run chase to defeat West Indies by six wickets in the third T20I at Warner Park, Basseterre, on Friday (July 25), taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The match was packed with fireworks from both sides, including centuries from Shai Hope and Tim David in a high-scoring encounter. This is Australia’s first T20I series win in West Indies. It was the only sixth time that Australia had successfully chased 200 plus in T20I

Hope’s Historic Ton Powers Windies to 214

After being put in to bat, West Indies captain Shai Hope delivered a masterclass, scoring his maiden T20I century—an unbeaten 102 from 57 balls. Partnering with Brandon King (62 off 36), Hope laid a solid platform with a 125-run opening stand. His knock, laced with eight boundaries and six sixes, guided the hosts to an imposing total of 214/4. Hope also became only the second West Indian after Chris Gayle to score centuries across all three international formats.

Early Wobbles in Australia’s Chase

Australia’s reply started shakily, with top-order batsmen Mitchell Marsh (22), Glenn Maxwell (20), Josh Inglis (15), and Cameron Green (11) falling cheaply. At 87/4, the chase looked in doubt. But debutant Mitch Owen and Tim David had other ideas. Owen played a composed supporting role with 36* off 16, while David unleashed a brutal assault on the Windies attack.

Tim David’s Record-Breaking Finish

Tim David stole the show with a breathtaking 102* off just 37 balls—the fastest T20I century ever by an Australian. His knock included 11 towering sixes and six fours, reaching the milestone on the final ball to seal the win in just 16.1 overs. It’s the third-fastest T20I ton in history among ICC nations. With this win, Australia not only clinched the series 3-0 but also sent a strong message ahead of future T20 assignments.

     Final Score

  • West Indies: 214/4
  • Australia: 215/4 (16.1 overs)   

          Result: Australia won by 6 wickets

